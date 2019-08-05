OXFORD -- Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said he liked what he saw Monday from the Rebels' first day of padded work. "I thought the middle drills were very physical," Luke said. "I thought that was good. The team competitions were good. Obviously there are a lot of things to get cleaned up and a lot of things to work on but I was pleased with the effort and the physicality. That's what I like seeing." Luke spent a good part of the early portions of the practice with the offensive line, a unit that is very much scrutinized as Ole Miss prepares for the Aug. 31 opener at Memphis. "They're young, so the more the better," Luke said. "I've really enjoyed that part of it too, just getting back there and with me trying to get some of the freshmen ready that we've tried to play before, going back to that experience a little bit." Luke said offensive lineman Alex Givens (back) will travel to Jackson tomorrow to have an MRI and get an update regarding his progress. Luke said he'll know more after that regarding Givens' timetable to return to the lineup. Ole Miss has said it hopes to have Givens back in time to play at Memphis. Luke said he can sense a "sense of urgency" early in fall camp. "A lot of guys are on the field with a lot to prove -- coaches and players, both," Luke said. "So we're out there coaching with a sense of urgency." Luke said he's been pleased with the Rebels' freshmen wide receivers, adding redshirt freshman Demarcus Gregory looks quicker after losing some weight.



Ole Miss defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale interacts with fans following the Rebels' win over Texas Tech last season in Houston. Tisdale and the Rebels open the season Aug. 31 at Memphis. (USA Today Sports)

Tisdale liking role in new defense

This time a year ago, Tariqious Tisdale was learning a new defense and adjusting to the speed of a Southeastern Conference practice. He's learning again this year, but the season of experience has allowed him to thrive. "Reading my keys, knowing what to do, the install from Day One to now, I know all the players now than I did better last season," Tisdale said, adding Mike MacIntyre's 3-4 "fits me and fits our bigger guys better, not having to play D-line but playing outside. That really helps. Having Qaadir (Sheppard) and Chuck (Wiley) play linebacker and having us bigger guys to the four-eyes (defensive end) and the big ones at nose. (nose guard)." Tisdale said he's noticed more rotation in practice, including LeDarrius Cox getting reps with the first team. He's also noticed an improvement from Ole Miss' offensive line. "They're strong," Tisdale said. "They're pretty good to me. I mean, we did lose some guys last year, but I think they, as a whole, have grown a lot since the spring already." Tisdale also echoed Luke's comments regarding a sense of urgency. "For sure, we definitely have to shake back from last year," Tisdale said. "We have to continue to grow. We plan on putting on a show this year. It's something we all have in our head that last year is not going to happen again. We all have the same mindset to go out and compete."

Howard on see-food diet

Michael Howard is living most all of our's favorite dream right now. The Ole Miss right tackle has put on some 25 pounds. The task now: Keeping it on. "It's fun to be heavier," Howard said. "I feel like it helps. Definitely with guys like (Tisdale), he's 290, big guys, you have to be able to compete with them." Howard said he gained the weight by eating a lot. "Everything I saw, I ate," Howard said. "If it was there and edible, I had to eat it. It's a mindset I had to get bigger. I have to be there. I have to be able to back my guys up. That's what I did." Howard said he's focused on staying hydrated during camp and making sure he eats before and after every practice. On the field, he's making sure he can play both tackle spots. "I really worked hard this offseason with all my guys, especially guys who have been in games," Howard said. "I just worked on where I need to focus. Being heavier helps, but I really just need to be a technician."

Custis ready to be back on the field

Montrell Custis is almost all of the way back physically from his knee injury he suffered last season. The mental part is more of a laborious task. "We've got great trainers out here and great doctors," Custis said. "They say my knee's real structured so I'm ready to get back. I just have to beat the mental part of it. ...Right now I'm trying to key on the last week of fall camp, trying to get back in there with the guys, but if that doesn't happen, as soon as possible. Hopefully I'll be back out there before (Memphis), get my speed back." Custis is working with the team during individual periods and then doing rehab during team periods. He said MacIntyre's system is a fit for him, as he can play safety or nickel in the 3-4. "I feel like I'm going to be put in the right position," Custis said. "I just have to get back healthy." Custis said he's been impressed with cornerback-turned-safety Jalen Julius. "He's gotten more technical with everything," Julius said. "I see him watching more film lately and just being around the guys and talking. I respect that from him." Custis said he's drawn encouragement from Jaylon Jones, who has bounced back from a knee injury last season to return to the lineup. "Even though I'm not back on the field, it's good to see someone come off the same injury I had and be out there producing and be exactly the same person, maybe even better," Custis said.

Here are some scenes from Monday's practice: