OXFORD — A year ago, Jonathan Mingo was injured during the week leading up to the Rebels’ game in Tuscaloosa versus Alabama.

On that Saturday, while his teammates suffered a defeat at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Mingo dealt with the reality of foot surgery and a premature ending to his season.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 11 Ole Miss will entertain No. 10 Alabama at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Mingo will be on the field.

“It’s a good feeling to be able to play Alabama again,” Mingo said. “It’s something I’m looking forward to.”

A couple of weeks ago, it looked like this game could be a tilt for the Southeastern Conference’s Western Division title. However, both Ole Miss and Alabama lost in Baton Rouge, leaving both teams chasing the Tigers as the season heads down the stretch. If Ole Miss wins out, it only gets to the SEC Championship Game if Arkansas or Texas A&M beat LSU. If Alabama wins out, it gets back to Atlanta only if both the Razorbacks and Aggies defeat the Tigers.

“I was hoping Alabama could win, but it’s football,” Mingo admitted, referring to LSU’s 32-31 overtime win over the Crimson Tide this past Saturday. “At the end of the day, all the scenarios don’t really matter if we don’t go out there and win. All we control is going 1-0 and everything else will play out for us.”

Ivey happy to be playing in big games

Jared Ivey transferred from Georgia Tech to Ole Miss to play in games like the one he’ll participate in on Saturday.

“It’s been more physical,” Ivey said, referring to his first season in the SEC. “It’s been more of a challenge. That’s what I wanted.

“I’m very excited. I’m glad we’re playing at home. We try to take the mindset of they’ve got to come play us. We’re trying to flip the script on that.”

Ivey said he knows the Rebels will be tested by Alabama’s running game, one led by Jahmyr Gibbs and complemented by quarterback Bryce Young.

“He’s a hell of a running back and their leading rusher, but you can’t forget he leads their team in receptions as well,” Ivey said, referring to Gibbs. “They’ve got a good offensive front. Bryce is a hell of a player, great escapability, so we just have to be super detailed in our rush lanes.”

Quoteworthy:

“I kind of wish for a night game, but hey, it is what it is. We’ve got ‘Bama at home in the Vaught so what better way to do it.” — Ole Miss linebacker Austin Keys