OXFORD -- Ole Miss football receiver Jonathan Mingo put together a historic performance as the Rebels posted a 52-28 win at Vanderbilt, enough to earn Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Week honors, the league office announced Monday. The senior out of Brandon, Miss., shared his honor with Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, Mingo's former teammate at Brandon High School. This marks the fourth consecutive week an Ole Miss player has earned an SEC weekly honor. Mingo joins two-time honoree Quinshon Judkins, as well as offensive linemen Micah Pettus and Nick Broeker, on the conference honor roll. Saturday in Nashville, Mingo exploded for 247 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions, the most receiving yards in a single game in program history, breaking the previous mark of 238, set by Elijah Moore, also at Vanderbilt, in 2020. Mingo's performance comes as the top receiving output in the FBS this season, edging the 246-yard game by Kent State's Dante Cephas against Ohio on Oct. 1. It is also the 13th-best receiving performance in SEC history and the best since LSU's Kayshon Boutte tallied 308 against the Rebels in 2020. Mingo hauled in career-long touchdowns of 72 and 71 yards, as well as a key 48-yard reception to set up a touchdown late in the first half. After the incredible outing at Vandy, Mingo is now the SEC's leading receiver on the season. Thanks to the huge plays against the Commodores, Mingo is averaging 23 yards per reception, good for first in the SEC and second in the nation. The Preseason All-SEC selection started his 32nd career game against Vandy, the most on the Rebel roster.

Ole Miss-LSU on CBS

The Southeastern Conference announced a 2:30 p.m. kickoff for Ole Miss' Oct. 22 road contest at LSU, with the contest televised on CBS. The game will mark the 111th all-time meeting between Ole Miss and LSU dating back to 1894. The Tigers are the Rebels' second-most played opponent behind Mississippi State. The game will also stream on Paramount+. Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and reporter Jenny Dell will call the action from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

Ladarius Tennison (13) brings down a Tulsa ballcarrier during the Rebels' win earlier this season. (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

Tennison prepping to face his old team

Ladarius Tennison only has a 66.7 percent chance of starting on Saturday when Ole Miss entertains his former team, Auburn. That's because he, Tysheem Johnson and Isheem Young play rock, paper, scissors each Saturday to see who takes the first snap. "We've got three studs at safety, so this allows us pretty much to not fight over who goes in," Tennison said. Tennison said he's a "rock guy," so as long as both Johnson and Young don't go paper, he's going to be on the field on the first snap Saturday. As for Saturday's game, Tennison insisted Monday that facing the Tigers is "just another week." "I'm just keeping my head clean and clear," Tennison said. "I'm just coming in and playing my type of football." Tennison said he talks to a few guys at Auburn, but he said most of the teammates he was close with on the Plains have subsequently left the program. Two coaching changes in two years at Auburn, Tennison said, led him to seek change. \ So far at Ole Miss, Tennison has 23 tackles -- tied with Young for sixth on the roster -- and a quarterback sack. He's also broken up two passes and recovered two fumbles. "I got smarter just being able to learn a lot of things from this type of defense from the coaches," Tennison said. "I feel like I've changed a little bit."

Jordan Watkins scores a touchdown for Ole Miss during the Rebels' win at Vanderbilt this past Saturday. (Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Watkins gaining confidence with success