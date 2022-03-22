Notes: New faces highlight initial Ole Miss spring practice

OXFORD | Lane Kiffin has been talking about free agency in college football since the transfer portal went into effect last year, and Tuesday was a bigger reminder of that. Ole Miss started spring practice, and the roster included more than 20 mid-year enrollees, including two were just announced by the school today — running back Ulysses Bentley from SMU and TCU transfer linebacker Khari Coleman. Instead of springs in a past era that consisted mainly of returning players, the fast switch from program to program stuck out to Kiffin. “We lost our top three (running backs) production-wise from a year ago so (Bentley is) an important addition who did great things there when healthy. Had some (Buffalo Bills running back) Devin Singletary runs and the unique timing of this and you add guys who are here today, its kind of crazy. I’ve made all the references to free agency, and we have free agency.”

KIFFIN TAKES ON NIL QUESTION WITH COMMON SENSE ANSWER

Kiffin hasn’t been bashful about his thoughts regarding all big-picture elements of college football and has repeatedly discussed the pros and cons related to NIL legislation that’s closing in on its first calendar year of existence. With a reported $8 million deal in the works for a member of the 2023 class, per The Athletic, the Ole Miss head coach for asked his thoughts on Tuesday about the expanding compensation surrounded high-level recruits. During his signing day press conference, Kiffin referred to Texas A&M’s signing class and the eight-figure total NIL payouts that are widely discussed as being centered around that class. Jimbo Fisher indirectly referred to Kiffin as a clown during his press conference a day later. Kiffin’s response on Tuesday was one of common sense. In what has amounted to salaries for players, it’s logical to assume that plays a role in where a player signs. "I've said a lot about NIL from the beginning of it,” Kiffin said. “Let's make sure that we understand that I love that the players are getting paid, I just say how it is. So, you know, I guess I got called a clown before for saying how it is. NIL has a lot to do with where players go. And to not think that is crazy. “It literally would be like being a head coach in the NFL, signing a great free agency class of signing guys, going out and getting these great players, and coming up here and saying 'The contracts had nothing to do with why the players came here, they just wanted to play for me.' So, obviously it has a lot to do with where players go and it should. You're talking about 17, 18-year-old kids. Adults choose jobs a lot of times for money, for salary, so why would a kid not.”

