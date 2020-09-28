RebelGrove - Notes: Not much to build on for Rebels' defense in aftermath of UF loss

OXFORD -- Two days after Florida rolled up 642 yards of total offense in a 51-35 win over Ole Miss, the Rebels' defense wasn't searching for moral victories.

There weren't any to be found.

Instead, Ole Miss was owning it and hoping to improve as the page flipped from the Gators to Kentucky.

"You don't break the SEC record for Florida, who's had great offenses and then they have the most in the history of the school," Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said. "There are not a lot of positives to find there. We did almost stop them on a third down, but then we roughed the passer, so I was kind of excited there for a second."

Kiffin was sarcastic, but he was right about third-down woes. Florida was 6-for-10 on third downs, controlling the ball more than 33 minutes and keeping an explosive Ole Miss offense (613 yards) off the field.

"We shouldn't have given up that many points and that many accolades to the tight end and the quarterback," Ole Miss cornerback Keidron Smith said, referring to the combination of Kyle Pitts and Kyle Trask. "We just have to learn from our mistakes this week.

"We had a gameplan. We just have to go out and execute it. It's up to us as leaders to keep everybody's heads held high and keep momentum and try to get everybody hyped up," Smith said. "We've got to stop them on third down. We had them on drives but we let them get another first down on third downs so they kept continuing to drive. Eventually, they broke explosive plays."

Smith said the Rebels have to do a better job this weekend "locking in, paying attention to detail. The offense is going to change up their formations and everything but sometimes, it would be the same play. It's just knowing the route formations and all of that stuff."

However, he acknowledged a simple fact. Talent matters in the Southeastern Conference, and Ole Miss was overmatched in spots against the Gators.

"To be honest, I felt like it came more down to athletic ability than it did knowing what to do," Smith said.

Kentucky (0-1) will present challenges of its own Saturday at 3 p.m. CDT. So Smith and the Rebels have to learn from the Florida debacle and turn the page quickly.

Kentucky is "disciplined up front with the O-line group and they try to run the ball downhill. We have to be ready for that. They're run-game heavy and then we have to win on the outside as DBs."



