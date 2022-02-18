Notes: Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez starts encore as opening day arrives
OXFORD | Jacob Gonzalez came to Oxford a year ago well regarded and a top prospect nationally, but his immediate transition turned heads, and he’s been playing at that level ever since then.
Gonzalez, who signed with the Rebels out of Glendora, California, was the National Freshman of the Year, per D1Baseball, after hitting .355 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. He took control of the shortstop position his first fall in the program and started all 67 games a year ago.
Usually hitting in the second or third spot of one of the SEC’s top offenses, Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average, total bases, walks, runs, hits and doubles. His .443 on-base percentage was just behind Tim Elko’s .444, and Gonzalez’s 93 hits are the 10th most in school history for a season.
Gonzalez set freshman school records for RBIs, runs and total bases.
His encore starts at 4 p.m. today against Charleston Southern in Oxford, and while some players have had sophomore slumps in year two, there’s no sign of anything but a positive trajectory for Gonzalez.
“Obviously other teams have your report but with a guy like Gonzo it’s not going to make any difference,” Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham said. “I don’t think there’s a pitch you can throw him that he can’t hit. I expect nothing but for Gonzo to do what he does.”
Instead of a stat-based goal or how to improve with numbers in 2022, Gonzalez wants to clean up his defense. He committed 15 errors and fielded .933, making highlight-worthy plays while faulting on some of the more routine catches and throws.
For comparison, Grae Kessinger, Errol Robinson and Zack Cozart fielded .951, .934 and .957 during their respective freshman seasons.
“I want to make fewer errors and help the team win more,” Gonzalez said. I want to cut those down and save runs and save pitches, as well. Most of my errors were throwing last year so I’m trying to throw hard in practice, and I can throw hard in games without thinking about it.
“Last year if I had time I would lob it over there and now my approach is to just throw it hard every time.”
Offensively, Gonzalez wants to hit the ball in the air a little more, tinkering with his swing plane for his second trip through the SEC.
“My coaches tell me I hit the ball better when I put it in the air so I’m trying to do that,” Gonzalez said. “With my swing I try to swing down on the ball and now I’m evening it out more. It’s a feel thing.”
FAMILIAR FACE RETURNS TO SWAYZE
It’s fairly common for Ole Miss to have a familiar face in the opposing dugout on opening day.
Former Ole Miss assistants Cliff Godwin (East Carolina) and Dan McDonnell (Louisville) brought their teams to Oxford for the first weekend of the season in 2017 and 2020, and that continues with Marc MacMillan and Charleston Southern this weekend.
MacMillan spent seven seasons on the Ole Miss staff prior to the head coaching job with the Buccaneers including the final four as an on-field assistant. In his first year as head coach, Charleston Southern went 18-26 with an 18-22 record in conference play.
“It’s no secret we did it because he’s the coach there,” Mike Bianco said. “We’ve never played them before, and we had an opening and he wanted to come and that’s great. I’m proud of what he’s done and what he did here. It’ll be neat to see him in the other dugout running his club.”
MacMillan has put a definite Mississippi flavor on his roster with eight native Mississippians or Mississippi JUCO products. Former Ole Miss left-handed pitcher Kaleb Hill is also a notable arm for the Bucs this season. In addition to MacMillan’s Mississippi ties, recruiting coordinator Anthony Izzio was previously with Pearl River Community College and East Mississippi Community College.
There’s a heavy junior college lean to this Charleston Southern team, and it’s possible all eight position players are junior college transfers. That leaves a lot of mystery as to what to expect from the Bucs in the opening games.
“It’s a lot of new faces for them and guys who haven’t been in their program before,” Bianco said. “These first few weeks it’s less about them — it should always be less about them but the information and scouting and video is a video. At this age they change a lot. We hope ours change a lot. It’s more how well we play and pitch.”
PROBABLE STARTERS
FRIDAY
Ole Miss: RHP Derek Diamond
Charleston Southern: LHP Bryce Brock
SATURDAY
Ole Miss: LHP John Gaddis
Charleston Southern: RHP Jerry Couch
SUNDAY
Ole Miss: RHP Drew McDaniel
Charleston Southern: RHP Evan Truitt