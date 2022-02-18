Notes: Ole Miss' Jacob Gonzalez starts encore as opening day arrives

OXFORD | Jacob Gonzalez came to Oxford a year ago well regarded and a top prospect nationally, but his immediate transition turned heads, and he’s been playing at that level ever since then.

Gonzalez, who signed with the Rebels out of Glendora, California, was the National Freshman of the Year, per D1Baseball, after hitting .355 with 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 55 RBIs. He took control of the shortstop position his first fall in the program and started all 67 games a year ago.

Usually hitting in the second or third spot of one of the SEC’s top offenses, Gonzalez led the Rebels in batting average, total bases, walks, runs, hits and doubles. His .443 on-base percentage was just behind Tim Elko’s .444, and Gonzalez’s 93 hits are the 10th most in school history for a season.

Gonzalez set freshman school records for RBIs, runs and total bases.

His encore starts at 4 p.m. today against Charleston Southern in Oxford, and while some players have had sophomore slumps in year two, there’s no sign of anything but a positive trajectory for Gonzalez.

“Obviously other teams have your report but with a guy like Gonzo it’s not going to make any difference,” Ole Miss outfielder Kevin Graham said. “I don’t think there’s a pitch you can throw him that he can’t hit. I expect nothing but for Gonzo to do what he does.”

Instead of a stat-based goal or how to improve with numbers in 2022, Gonzalez wants to clean up his defense. He committed 15 errors and fielded .933, making highlight-worthy plays while faulting on some of the more routine catches and throws.

For comparison, Grae Kessinger, Errol Robinson and Zack Cozart fielded .951, .934 and .957 during their respective freshman seasons.

“I want to make fewer errors and help the team win more,” Gonzalez said. I want to cut those down and save runs and save pitches, as well. Most of my errors were throwing last year so I’m trying to throw hard in practice, and I can throw hard in games without thinking about it.

“Last year if I had time I would lob it over there and now my approach is to just throw it hard every time.”

Offensively, Gonzalez wants to hit the ball in the air a little more, tinkering with his swing plane for his second trip through the SEC.

“My coaches tell me I hit the ball better when I put it in the air so I’m trying to do that,” Gonzalez said. “With my swing I try to swing down on the ball and now I’m evening it out more. It’s a feel thing.”