Notes: Ole Miss offense rolls in win over Louisville

Ole Miss defeated Louisville by a score of 43-24 in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff game in Atlanta, Ga.

The Rebels gained 569 yards of total offense and averaged 7.8 yards per play. Ole Miss looked much improved on the defensive side of the ball holding Louisville to 355 yards and 4.6 yards per play.

— Matt Corral threw for 381 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers. He was also effective using his legs, rushing for 55 yards and finding the end zone in the first half. Louisville dropped eight defenders for most of the night, and Corral was able to play a clean game.

— Ole Miss’ zero first half points allowed were the lowest total since their 2016 win over Georgia in Oxford.

— Jerrion Ealy was effective in the pass game out of the backfield catching all three of his targets for 51 yards. Ealy also had a rushing touchdown early in the game.

— Snoop Conner led the Rebels in rushing with 60 yards and he also scored two touchdowns. Conner averaged well over seven yards per carry for the game, and was Ole Miss’ most effective running back.

— Dontario Drummond had nine catches for 177 yards and a touchdown, which led the Ole Miss offense. He averaged 19.7 yards per reception while working from both the outside receiver spot as well as the slot.

— Ole Miss had four players with eight tackles and two with seven. Cornerback Deantre Prince came away with the team’s first interception of the season.

-- Ole Miss will take the field again in their home opener against Austin Peay this Saturday at 6:30 p.m.