Notes: Ole Miss puts up mammoth offensive numbers in rout of Tulane

OXFORD -- No. 17 Ole Miss defeated Tulane, 61-21, in its home opener to improve to 3-0 on the season heading into its bye week.

Notes:

-- Matt Corral tied Showboat Boykin’s school record for touchdowns in a game with seven. Corral finished 23 of 31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries and four touchdowns.

-- Ole Miss’ offense broke the single game record for first downs with 41, which also ties a SEC record.

-- Overall, the Ole Miss offense finished with 705 yards of offense and averaged 7.5 yards per play. The Rebels were both explosive and efficient offensively.

-- Defensively, Ole Miss allowed 305 yards and 5.4 yards per play. Ole Miss didn’t allow a point in the second half after allowing three first half touchdowns.

-- Jonathan Mingo had a personal best 136 receiving yards on six receptions. He hauled in a 50 yard touchdown as well.

-- Ole Miss leaned on the rushing attack in early action with consistent rain. Jerrion Ealy ran for 103 yards on 15 attempts, good for 6.9 yards per carry. Henry Parrish Jr. finished with 66 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and Snoop Conner contributed 42 yards on nine carries. Ole Miss rushed for 372 yards and 6.1 yards per carry as a team.

-- Penalties were a significant issue for both teams tonight. Ole Miss had nine penalties for 65 yards, while Tulane finished with 11 penalties for 105 yards.

-- Chance Campbell led the Rebels in tackles with eight. He had a sack and a tackle for loss. Keidron Smith finished second with six tackles and a host of Ole Miss had five.

-- Sam Williams had another sack tonight after having two last week. He seems to be finding more consistency on a game to game basis.

Ole Miss will be off next week before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on top-ranked Alabama. The game time will be announced on Monday.