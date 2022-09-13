OXFORD — JJ Pegues has been playing the role of ticket broker for the first two weeks of the Ole Miss season.

The Oxford native, who spent the first two seasons of his college career at Auburn before transferring home, needed at least 20 tickets last weekend for the Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, so he was hitting up teammates for extras.

“It’s been surreal, being in the moment, taking it all in and just having fun out there,” Pegues said.

The Rebels’ defensive tackle has been emerging as a playmaker through two games. He figures to play a big role Saturday when the 20th-ranked Rebels travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC).

“Just coming from Auburn and playing a little defense and getting in at times, and then coming here and taking a full-time role, I feel like I have gotten more comfortable at it,” Pegues said. “The guys around me, (Ole Miss defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner and (Ole Miss defensive tackle) KD (Hill), are bringing me along more and just teaching me on the D-line side.”