Notes: Pegues accumulating tickets, confidence in early portion of season
OXFORD — JJ Pegues has been playing the role of ticket broker for the first two weeks of the Ole Miss season.
The Oxford native, who spent the first two seasons of his college career at Auburn before transferring home, needed at least 20 tickets last weekend for the Rebels’ 59-3 win over Central Arkansas, so he was hitting up teammates for extras.
“It’s been surreal, being in the moment, taking it all in and just having fun out there,” Pegues said.
The Rebels’ defensive tackle has been emerging as a playmaker through two games. He figures to play a big role Saturday when the 20th-ranked Rebels travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech (2:30 p.m. CDT, ABC).
“Just coming from Auburn and playing a little defense and getting in at times, and then coming here and taking a full-time role, I feel like I have gotten more comfortable at it,” Pegues said. “The guys around me, (Ole Miss defensive line) Coach (Randall) Joyner and (Ole Miss defensive tackle) KD (Hill), are bringing me along more and just teaching me on the D-line side.”
Young off to good start
Ole Miss safety Isheem Young said Tuesday he feels he’s off to a good start at his new home, but he believes there’s plenty of room to improve.
The Iowa State transfer has four tackles and an interception through two games, but he said he’s seen things on film that he’s locked in on.
The Philadelphia native grew up in the same neighborhood with Ole Miss defensive back Tysheem Johnson. Johnson told Young what to expect with his first Ole Miss game-day experiences.
“I wasn’t surprised by any of it, but it was definitely a great feeling,” Young said.
Young said Ole Miss’ defense is gaining confidence by the week as it prepares for Georgia Tech.
“Everybody thinks we’re the best defense in the SEC, for sure,” Young said.
Henry’s role growing
Wide receiver JJ Henry said Tuesday he knows once he slows the game down in his mind, he’s going to start making plays in the Ole Miss offense.
The redshirt freshman has caught four passes for 34 yards so far, but it’s becoming obvious the Rebels have big plans for the speedster from Texas.
“It’s really just practice,” Henry said. “Going against those guys, it’s fast-pace, fast-pace. Then going in the game, you’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to go faster.’ That’s what I was doing but now I realize I just have to go at my own pace.”
Henry said he’s just trying to focus on his opportunities and not worrying about who gets more snaps at receiver. He’s also thinking big picture.
“I think we’re the best offense in the country and I think we can be,” Henry said. “I think we have all the weapons.”