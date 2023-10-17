OXFORD — JJ Pegues remembers the last time a nationally-ranked Ole Miss team headed to Auburn.

It was Oct. 30, 2021, and Pegues was a sophomore defensive lineman for the Tigers.

Auburn built an early lead that night and held on for a 31-20 win, using the emotion of a packed Jordan-Hare Stadium to its advantage.

No. 13 Ole Miss (5-1 overall, 2-1 in the Southeastern Conference) returns to the Plains Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) to face Auburn (3-3, 0-3). This time, Pegues, an Oxford native, will be in an Ole Miss uniform. He knows Auburn is a different cat at home, but he believes this Ole Miss team is prepared.

“We were on a losing streak and Ole Miss was coming in hot and I think they were ranked in the top 10, maybe, at that point,” Pegues said. “So we knew they were coming into a hostile environment and we used the energy against them but I feel like this year and this team, we’ve blocked out so much noise from the outside — things not even from the stadium, just other stuff. We’ve stuck together as a team and we’re closer and I feel like that’s a great advantage for us.”

Pegues played for Ole Miss last season when the Rebels beat Auburn in Oxford, 48-34, so he got the playing-his-former-team thing out of the way. He does, however, expect to feel some emotions returning to a place he called home for two seasons.

“It’s like any other week,” Pegues said. “I know Coach (Lane Kiffin) talked to me earlier in the week and he told me to treat it like any other week or any other game and go dominate and do what I do. Obviously, I played there for two years. It’s going to create a lot of emotions going in but at the end of the day, we have to go in there into a hostile environment and try to get a win.

“It’s going to be real loud. Like I said, I played there two years and they have a great atmosphere and it’s going to be a hostile environment. We just have to have great communication and just have little keys for offense and defense and go in there and get a win.”

Kiffin said earlier in the week Auburn is a different team at home, noting that the shifts show up in analytics. Pegues said he remembers feeding off the crowd when he was wearing the orange and blue and he knows the crowd will be a factor Saturday night.

“I feel like the crowd plays a big part of just the environment and the energy, when I was there, that we brought,” Pegues said. “No matter what our record was or what the score was, we felt the energy from the crowd. Definitely at home, we felt like we could go undefeated there. Again, they’re trying to find things on the offensive and defensive side and I know they will have the crowd’s energy with them. They have a ranked team coming in so our mindset is to treat it like any other game, use the crowd as our energy and juice and try to get out of there with a W.”