Notes: Plumlee getting comfortable in the slot

OXFORD -- John Rhys Plumlee caught seven passes for 110 yards in Ole Miss' 27-14 win over Liberty.

It was a performance both he and his coach, Lane Kiffin, saw coming.

The former quarterback has been making strides at wide receiver this season, and as injuries have pillaged the Rebels' wide receiver room, his importance to the unit has increased.

"It was really cool to have a game like that," Plumlee said.

Plumlee said he knows the offense intimately. However, knowing where to be is different than knowing how to get there. He got a "little taste" of that last season when he was forced into a role as a receiver in Ole Miss' Outback Bowl win over Indiana.

"This year has been kind of a learning curve," Plumlee said. "I try to get better every week in something, whether it's watching the ball all the way into my hands because at first I had a tendency not to track it all the way in, trying to make a guy miss who was 10 yards down the field. You have to watch it all the way in.

"If it's man coverage, you have to get their hands off of you. It's little things that not everybody knows about and that I, myself, didn't really expect to have to learn, but I'm learning something new every week for sure."

Plumlee and the 12th-ranked Rebels (7-2 overall, 3-2 in the Southeastern Conference) entertain No. 11 Texas A&M (7-2, 4-2) Saturday at 6 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. There are rumblings that the Rebels' top three receivers -- Braylon Sanders (knee, shoulder), Jonathan Mingo (foot) and Dontario Drummond (hamstring) -- might be available, at least to some capacity, but Plumlee is preparing to play another big role.

"Really you have to see your guys down," Plumlee said. "You hate to see Bray, Drum and Mingo, your go-to guys, get hurt like that but it kind of opens up opportunities for everybody. Now, if they're coming back this week, I have no idea. But I know those guys and I know their work ethic and I know they're working hard in the training room to do all they can to get back, for sure."