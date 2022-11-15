“It’s a really quick turnaround,” Watkins said. “We have to take care of our bodies. It’s not going to be a walk in the park.”

The challenge won’t stop Saturday night in Fayetteville, Ark. After the Rebels finish with Arkansas (6:30 p.m., SEC Network), they’ll have two-plus fewer days to get ready for Mississippi State on Thanksgiving night.

“I think they’ve been playing really well on defense,” Watkins said. “They have a couple of different defensive schemes they run. They do a good job of keeping everything in front of them. …It’ll be a challenge for us.”

However, he noticed the Razorbacks held LSU to just 13 points in a 13-10 loss to the Tigers this past Saturday. After having faced LSU just a few weeks ago, that performance caught the Ole Miss wide receiver’s eyes.

OXFORD — Jordan Watkins knows Arkansas’ defense has been porous at times this season.

REBELS PREP FOR JEFFERSON

The last time Ole Miss saw KJ Jefferson, the Rebels were defending him on a 2-point conversion attempt with no time left on the clock.

Ole Miss stopped Jefferson and the Hogs on that play, preserving a 52-51 win.

Jefferson didn’t play last weekend against LSU but all signs point towards him playing Saturday against Ole Miss.

“He’s a really good quarterback, a physical quarterback,” Ole Miss defensive lineman Tavius Robinson said. “He can run. He can pass. We have to contain him, for sure.”

Robinson said last year’s win in Oxford over the Razorbacks “was a crazy atmosphere for sure. We ended it on defense. A win like that is always exciting.”





OFFENSIVE LINE NAMED SEMIFINALIST FOR JOE MOORE AWARD

Ole Miss was named one of nine semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday, an honor presented annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country.

The Rebels join Air Force, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, UCLA and USC on the list of semifinalists. The elite group has a combined record of 76-14 and represent four FBS conferences.

The Ole Miss O-line blocks for one of the nation's most prolific offenses that currently leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in the FBS with 259.8 rushing yards per game. The Rebels also rank in the top 10 nationally in total rushing yards (No. 3, 2,598), rushing touchdowns (No. 7, 29) and total rushing attempts (No. 5, 479).

Ole Miss ranks second in the SEC and No. 23 in the FBS in fewest sacks allowed, yielding just 1.00 per contest. Ole Miss is just one of five schools with three players over 500 yards rushing for the season. The Rebel offensive line pushed Ole Miss to 448 rushing yards against Auburn on Oct. 15, the most by a Rebel rushing attack since 1962 and the fifth-most in school history (second-best against an SEC opponent). It also ranks as the seventh-best team performance in FBS for 2022 and the best against a Power-5 opponent.

Ole Miss has used three different starting lineups among six different starting offensive linemen, including two redshirt freshmen. In total, the core six linemen that have started in 2022 have combined for 119 career starts and 153 career games played. The Joe Moore Award finalists will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The eventual winner will be recognized in the ensuing weeks during a surprise, on campus visit to the winning unit's school (TBD as per the winning school's schedule).

2022 JOE MOORE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS Air Force Georgia Illinois Michigan Ole Miss Oregon Tennessee UCLA USC

BLACKWELL NOMINATED FOR BROYLES AWARD

Ole Miss football assistant coach Marquel Blackwell has been nominated for the Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday. The annual award honors college football's top assistant coach.

The 51 nominees in this year's class were selected from approximately 1,500 assistant coaches representing 131 FBS programs across the country. The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), broadcasters, a college football hall-of-fame selection committee, and current college head coaches.

Blackwell, in his first season at Ole Miss, mentors one of the most dynamic running back groups in the country. Ole Miss leads the SEC and ranks No. 3 in FBS, averaging nearly 260 rushing yards per game. The Rebels feature two running backs averaging more than 75 yards per game, including true freshman Quinshon Judkins, who ranks No. 9 nationally with 1,171 yards rushing on the season.

Ole Miss ranks top 5 in the country in total rushing yards (2,598), rushing attempts (479) and rushing TDs (29). The Rebels are tied for seventh among FBS schools in rushing touchdowns with 29. Ole Miss is one of only five schools in the FBS with three players over 500 yards rushing (Ole Miss, Florida, Oregon, UCF, Georgia State).

Under Blackwell's tutelage, Judkins is having one of the greatest seasons ever by a freshman running back in SEC history. His 15 rushing touchdowns are the most ever by any Rebel in a single season, despite classification. He needs just 142 rushing yards to set the Ole Miss single-season rushing record. Judkins ranks 11th all-time among conference freshmen with 1,171 rushing yards -- seventh among true freshmen.

It's the most rushing yards by a freshman since Nick Chubb's 2014 season at Georgia (1,547 yards). A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists, five finalists from the list of nominees, and an overall winner.

2022 BROYLES AWARD NOMINEES

