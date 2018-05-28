OXFORD | Mike Bianco didn’t know much about Saint Louis when he saw the Oxford Regional participants for the first time, but he was certain the question he wanted answered first.

When it comes to four seeds and automatic bids, not all are created equal. Some have notable starting pitchers that — at least on paper — can make things complicated for the host school. Saint Louis (38-18) and likely Friday starter Miller Hogan fits that profile.

Hogan, a right-handed junior, is 10-3 with a 2.19 ERA in 102.2 innings. He has 129 strikeouts, 12 walks and a .196 batting average against. Miller has allowed 21 extra base hits including 10 home runs.

“Unfortunately for us they have an ace,” Bianco said. “You know how I feel about that. The first thing you look at with the four seed is if they have an ace pitcher, and they certainly do in Hogan. A guy that has a 2 ERA and 120-something strikeouts in 100 innings.”

No. 4 national seed Ole Miss (46-15) will likely counter with Ryan Rolison, a projected first round pick this summer, who threw two innings of hitless relief on Sunday in the SEC Tournament final against LSU.

Hogan has gone at least six innings in all of his 15 starts and has topped out twice at 121 pitches. Strength of competition is certainly a question mark, but he’s performed well against teams with competent RPIs, as well.

Half of his 14 regular season starts were against teams with RPIs of 227 or worse, and four of them were outside the top 250. However, he allowed three hits and one run with nine strikeouts and one walk against Jacksonville (RPI 18) over seven innings and held Purdue (RPI 31) to one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

His season high for runs allowed is four, which happened against Notre Dame (RPI 97) and Davidson (RPI 98). He’s allowed one earned run or fewer in six of his last eight starts.

“I'm a little surprised we got sent to such a high national seed,” said SLU coach Darin Hendrickson to the Post-Dispatch. “I thought we were one of the better four seeds out there. When you play in a one-bid league, you have to know you're going to play somebody really tough. Our club, we've got experience playing in a big-time regional in South Carolina, where the atmosphere will be similar, so you're just happy for your guys.

"We'll embrace the challenge. We're not done. We're not just going down there to show up. We're going to try our best. We've got a heck of a pitching staff. Miller Hogan is going Friday night. He'll be one of the highest draft picks in SLU history, if not the highest. What more can we do?”

Hogan had a 1.08 ERA in 25 innings in the Cape League last summer and picked up two wins against Cotuit which included Ole Miss cleanup hitter Thomas Dillard.

"I remember facing him," Dillard said. "He's a really good pitcher and can throw close to five pitches for strikes. He's a good competitor who is always in the zone."