Notes: Rebels set series with NC State, Beard learns from NBA Finals, more

OXFORD — Ole Miss and North Carolina State will face North Carolina State in a neutral-site two-year series. The Rebels and Wolfpack will meet on Dec. 21 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and then sometime in the 2026-27 season at a neutral site in Mississippi. The news was first reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. The series, Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said, is “our quest to try to play the best teams in the country. And then a lot of respect for (NC State coach) Will (Wade), what he's done along the way in his coaching spots. …We know there'll be an NCAA Tournament team this year, in my opinion, like the way I felt about Louisville last year.” Beard said he would rather have games like these played on-campus, but he said getting those games done “is very challenging in today's scheduling format.” Beard said the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee, via NET ratings and strength of schedule, places a higher value on neutral site games. “In my opinion, something needs to be done for that,” Beard said. “It’s gotta be something where programs are rewarded for the old school home and home because you want your season ticket holders and your students to enjoy that part of college basketball.” Beard mentioned Jackson, Southaven and Tupelo as options for the return game but added nothing was set.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) jumps for a shoots the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) defends during the second half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Learning from Pacers-Thunder: Oklahoma City won the NBA title on Sunday night, beating Indiana in Game 7 of The Finals. Beard said he has used clips from that series to show his team during summer practices. “I think first the Oklahoma City defense, from really opening night until Game 7, it was much talked-about and deservingly so. A lot of positional type stuff, their ability to switch and switch back, the pressure they put on the ball, they’re very aggressive. “What I would say is, and I think some people shared this opinion is as the season started going on, the Pacers were in the same category. The Pacers’ defense was just outstanding in the playoffs.” Beard said he’s studied both the Pacers and Thunder’s help and rotation on defense. “That's always been a part of our summer journey,” Beard said. “But this year as much as ever I think we've got enough video to work it all the way to the last day of the summer too. We're on Game 6 and 7 right now and we'll end up getting back to Game 1-5 with our team. “(There are) lots of parallels to what we try to do. Also, lots of things that we're considering adding to our defense, based on what we saw this year's NBA season.”

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Chris Beard in the first half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Michigan State Spartans at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images