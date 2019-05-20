HOOVER | Mike Bianco said circumstances prevented Ryan Olenek from pitching often during the second half of the season.

As Ole Miss begins the postseason on Tuesday against Missouri (34-21-1, 13-16-1) at 1 p.m. in the single elimination part of the SEC Tournament, circumstances have changed.

Olenek hadn’t pitched since April 2 when he got three straight outs versus Tennessee to give Ole Miss (33-23, 16-14) a save in the final game of the regular season.

The everyday center fielder threw eight strikes out of 12 pitches, topping at 89 MPH with his fastball. He’s only thrown five innings over five appearances this season, giving up a run on two hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

“I had to psych myself out a little since I hadn’t done it in so long,” Olenek said. “I gave everything I had. All I know is I needed to throw strikes.”

The Ole Miss-Missouri winner advances to the double elimination portion of the tournament Wednesday against Arkansas at 1 p.m.

The turn to Olenek came somewhat out of necessity as season-long closer Parker Caracci has allowed 13 runs on 11 hits with five walks in his last five innings pitched — dating over five different appearances.

Austin Miller, the other often-used reliever, walked three batters in 0.2 innings his last appearance and has pitched less than one complete inning in five of his last six outings. He was good to serviceable in three of those appearances, as the situations called for shorter stints.

“At the beginning of year we ran Olenek out there a few times and he was getting better, but for several reasons that I blame myself for he didn’t pitch much.

“(For much of the season) Austin Miller had been good and Parker Caracci had been good. The numbers over that month and a half were good. And Ryan, to fit him in, he had the hip issue and the virus. It’s been tough to make that happen. And on that Saturday we really needed to throw him for all the reasons I just said. Maybe those things have changed. We need another arm.”

Houston Roth is another late-inning option, as he hasn’t given up a run in his last eight innings spread over five outings. Bianco said Olenek would pitch this week but is unsure how so can bounce back after an appearance.

Tyler Myers threw 3.1 scoreless innings over two relief opportunities against the Volunteers.