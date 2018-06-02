OXFORD | The worst part of Ryan Rolison’s day came in the second inning when Alex Case singled up the middle, driving in a run and giving Saint Louis an early-two run lead that sent some nervousness through Swayze Field.

The four-seed Billikens had come out swinging, scoring twice because of two Rolison walks that came all the way around, and missed spots and not-enough movement made for hard contact from a lineup that didn’t come into the regional with any accolade and was missing its best hitter.

But moments later, Rolison caught Case leaning toward second base, and the inning ended with a pickoff. Ole Miss picked up six runs against Saint Louis ace Miller Hogan to break it open and restore order, but it also settled Rolison in, as he lasted a good deal longer in the Ole Miss 9-2 win that sent the Rebels to a winner’s bracket date with Tennessee Tech at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"(Rolison) didn’t give us anything and gave us another gear after the second inning," SLU coach Darin Hendrickson said. "He went to a different level."

Rolison got sharper as the game went on and gutted through 115 pitches while piling up a career high 13 strikeouts, striking out the side in the seventh for a exclamation point final inning. Five straight shutout innings followed Ole Miss' big frame.

After Ole Miss picked up the six runs in the second, Rolison started a string of three straight innings of stranding runners and ending frames with strikeouts. He punched out the side in the fourth around a walk and limited trouble despite throwing 90 pitches through his first five innings.

"I got more directional to arm-side, to get glove side," Rolison said. "My strength is to pitch in to righties.

"I fed off the crowd. The fan base was awesome tonight, sends butterflies through you."

The ace effort saved the Ole Miss bullpen and set up the pitching well for the Rebels on Sunday. Freshman Max Cioffi threw two relief innings following Rolison.