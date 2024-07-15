DALLAS — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey opened SEC Football Media Days with his annual state of the league address to media.

Sankey discussed many of the topics facing college athletics today, including his continuing request for Congressional regulations on name, image and likeness as well the ever-shifting conference affiliation landscape.

First, however, Sankey made a compelling argument for the nation to let college athletics be an example during this time of ramped-up political rhetoric. Sankey’s remarks came less than 48 hours after an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded but not seriously hurt, but a Pennsylvania man was killed and two others injured before a counter-sniper took out the gunman.

“This past Saturday evening, we were reminded of the stress and divisiveness that's present in our nation, well beyond any playing field,” Sankey said. "We know that elections are fundamental in these United States of America, and none of us are expected to all agree on how votes should be cast.

“In fact, probably most of us try to avoid those conversations at family gatherings. We'd rather talk about the weather, talk about how the kids or grandkids are doing in school, where somebody is going on vacation, or maybe who's going to win the game on the upcoming Saturday.

“When you attend one of those games on Saturday and you look around, you see democrats and you see republicans. You see liberals and conservatives. You see those who work in a white collar setting and those who work in a blue collar setting. You see young and old, families and individuals, people from every religious background, every demographic range in this nation.

“This sidebar is not about politics. It's actually about what we do on Saturday, that comfortable point of conversation at those family gatherings. These remarks are about the ability of people to come together even when there are differences.

“On Saturdays in this country, for decade after decade, people come together.

“We actually need more of what we do in college sports. In college sports, and in college football in particular, we know there's an opponent on the field and spread across a stadium there's apparel from the opposing teams, one dominant, one in the minority, but in those stadiums, I've stood with sometimes 100,000 or more to sing the National Anthem, sometimes thinking that the entire stadium is actually participating.

“I've joined in those stadiums as you watch maybe a Chinook helicopter fly over or a B-2 bomber or an F-22, just amazed. Then celebrated a little bit later in the game when during the break we stop and we bring the flight crew onto the field and celebrate them for their service.

"I've heard the absolute silence in a crowd of thousands and thousands of people revved up and ready to go who stand for a moment to honor someone we've lost.

“We actually need more of those unifying moments in this country, and that's why I say, again, we need more of what college football does in this nation, not less. We need more of what college sports does because that unity I talked about and those variances that exist within a crowd aren't just in a football stadium. You see them at baseball games and basketball games and along all of those sports that I cited (earlier Monday).

“In fact, if you drove in on a morning to Hoover, Alabama, to our baseball tournament, you would see tents pitched with university logos and colors of a particular fan base, and it's not long before somebody else starts to trickle in, and I can recall this year seeing a South Carolina tent pitched right as I drove in, and underneath were Vanderbilt fans and Tennessee fans, gathered having a conversation. They're actually smiling despite being dressed differently.

“Under an Auburn tent, Florida fans and Georgia fans gather for those same conversations. That's the reality that we need and the lessons that we can learn through college sports. We need more of those unifying moments, and again I'll say it, we need more of what college football and college sports does and can do because we're at a time filled with uncertainty, and that exists in our culture in a big picture, and it exists in college sports.”