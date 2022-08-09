Notes: Scrimmage will weigh heavily in Rebels' evaluations

OXFORD -- Ole Miss wrapped up its first week of preseason camp Tuesday with Rebels coach Lane Kiffin saying his team might be slightly -- but expectedly -- behind schedule a bit due to the preponderance of newcomers on the roster.

Kiffin said he looked out at one play Tuesday and saw a wide receiver, Malik Heath, who played at Mississippi State last season, going against a defensive back, Ladarius Tennison, who spent last year at Auburn.

"It's just the world we're in," Kiffin said.

Ole Miss' roster was rebuilt in the offseason with transfer portal additions. It's one of the reasons the Rebels, despite losing several key contributors to the NFL off last year's Sugar Bowl team, were picked No. 24 in the USA Today Coaches' Poll Monday. Of course, all of that newness leads to predictable August growing pains as the Rebels prepare for their Sept. 3 season opener versus Troy.

"We have a lot of new guys that have played a lot," Kiffin said. "We expect them to play and that's why they're here. It's a work in progress and it's really both sides. You look out there and see, easily, half the guys going out there against each other are portal guys."

One of those portal guys, of course, is USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart. Dart is battling sophomore Luke Altmyer for the starting job, and through a week of camp, that competition to replace Matt Corral remains too close to call.

"I know I sound like a broken record, but they do some things really well and at times, they look young again," Kiffin said. "In everything, life is about what you just saw. I'm not saying smarter than other people, but you take for granted what you have in life in all areas sometimes. I kept telling our guys the last two years, especially last year, 'Guys, these throws, we were used to every throw being in there and not missed,' so it takes some getting used to having new quarterbacks and losing a veteran who had elite arm talent."

Kiffin was asked Tuesday if he would feel pressure to go with Dart over Altmyer if things remain close just for future recruiting considerations. Kiffin didn't bristle at the question. In fact, he called it "fair," before adding how Dart had arrived in Oxford would have "absolutely nothing to do with how we play players here."

"We've got tons of examples over time," Kiffin said. "We don't care how many stars you are, whether you're from the state, whether you're not. When I got here, I was told I was dumb for playing the other quarterback (Corral, instead of then-incumbent John Rhys Plumlee), so we don't look at anything like that. It doesn't matter where he came from or where he played or how many stars he is. It'll have nothing to do with whether he plays."

Ole Miss will have its first full scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and Kiffin admitted that scrimmage -- and the one scheduled for Aug. 20 -- will carry more weight than practices.

"(With) the quarterbacks being young and all of these portal guys that haven't played together, and as far as with us, we haven't seen the defensive guys tackle," Kiffin said. "I don't recall scrimmages being more important than these coming up."