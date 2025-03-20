Notes: Tar Heels not focused on outside noise as they prep for Ole Miss

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) is shown during practice before their first round NCAA men’ s basketball tournament game Thursday, March 20, 2025 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He attended Menomonee Falls High School. Photo courtesy Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MILWAUKEE — North Carolina heard the criticism on Sunday. The Tar Heels heard they shouldn’t have been in the field, that maybe they got special consideration since their athletic director was chair of the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. West Virginia’s governor threatened legal action on behalf of the Mountaineers. North Carolina’s 1-12 record versus Quad 1 opponents was parroted routinely. On Tuesday night, North Carolina walloped San Diego State, 95-68, in Dayton, Ohio, to earn a spot in Friday’s NCAA Tournament second round against Ole Miss in Milwaukee. “I always talk to the guys about focusing on what is real,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “What is real is our preparation and our play. I talk to them at great length about turning the down the noise and the phone from family, from friends and college basketball fans. Our eyes are fixed on us as a team.” The Tar Heels (23-13) and Ole Miss (22-11) square off at 3:05 p.m. CDT at Fiserv Forum. Davis said there’s no extra motivation Friday. His team, he said, has had a chip on its shoulder all year. North Carolina guard RJ Davis, who has scored 2,710 points in his UNC career, said he and his teammates heard the criticism. “We ignore it,” Davis said. “We don’t pay too much attention to it. It’s really just more about sticking to our gameplan and proving ourselves right.” “We’re the University of North Carolina,” guard Seth Trimble said. “Whatever we do, there’s going to be hate. That isn’t anything new to us. We know how to block it out.”

Davis respects Rebels’ defense: Hubert Davis said Thursday he has dug into Ole Miss since defeating San Diego State. The Tar Heels left Dayton at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, arrived in Milwaukee at the team hotel a couple of hours later and got a practice in later that afternoon. “For Ole Miss, obviously they’re talented on both ends of the floor, but I think they hang their hat the way that they play defensively,” Hubert Davis said. “They do a good job of creating turnovers, which allows them to get out in transition and they’re really good in transition. They’ve got athleticism. They can switch any type of action, whether it’s on the ball or off, and they try to force you out of your offensive sets and switch you to a one-on-one situation.”

Familiar foe: North Carolina has faced Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla before. Pedulla transferred to Ole Miss from Virginia Tech, so Hubert Davis has a ready-to-go scouting report on the Rebels’ guard. “From an offensive standpoint, there are very few guys in the country that are very efficient shooting the ball from 3,” Hubert Davis said. “He can get to the basket. He has a great mid-range game, a pump fake and get to the free throw line. I always talk to the players about elite players make routinely plays routinely and that’s, I think, a perfect description of Sean. He makes routine plays routinely. He’s tough. He’s competitive and we’ll have our hands full tomorrow afternoon.” Pedulla faced North Carolina five times during his time at Virginia Tech. Told of Davis’ comments, Pedulla said they were a special compliment. “That’s pretty cool to hear,” Pedulla said. “I think that’s a testament to my game, being a 6-foot-1 point guard who maybe a lot of people didn’t think would make it at this level. You have to do routine things really well and you have to do it consistently.”

Homecoming for Trimble: Friday represents a homecoming of sorts for Trimble. Trimble is from nearby Menomonee Falls, Wis., and Friday represents a “dream come true” for him getting to play in Fiserv Forum, the home of the Milwaukee Bucks. “Being able to play the NCAA Tournament here is really special for him,” Hubert Davis said. Trimble said he was “in shock” and “got chills” when he saw the tournament bracket unfold, showing North Carolina’s path to Milwaukee. “It’ll be the same when I get to run out that tunnel tomorrow,” Trimble said. “To play in Milwaukee, right next to my hometown and in front of my family and my friends and run out of that tunnel (into an arena) I’ve always dreamed of playing in, I’m sure it’ll be an amazing experience. I’m looking forward to it.” Trimble said he’s been giving dinner recommendations to his teammates, who have mostly been complaining, he said, about the cold conditions in Milwaukee. Winds were whipping off Lake Michigan Thursday, making for bitter wind chills. “I’ve been telling them it won’t get warm here for 3-4 more weeks,” Trimble said. “You better buckle in. Don’t expect any sunny days these next coming days. I hope they’re enjoying it. I’m enjoying it so that’s all that really matters.”