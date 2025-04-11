Ole Miss adds Braylen Williams to 2026 class

Nettleton, Miss., three-star cornerback Braylen Williams, who helped lead Tupelo High School to the Class 7A state title in 2024, committed to Ole Miss Friday.

Williams, who had previously been committed to Arkansas, chose the Rebels over the Razorbacks, Mississippi State, Auburn and Southern Miss.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 175-pounder, de-committed from Arkansas on Jan. 27 and visited Ole Miss within a week. The Rebels had been prohibitive favorites since.

Williams is viewed as a lock-down cornerback with a very high ceiling at the collegiate level.

He is Ole Miss' fourth verbal commitment for the 2026 signing class, joining running back Ja'Michael Jones and wide receivers Jameson Powell and Zion Legree.