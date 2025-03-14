Notes, thoughts and obseverations from Auburn 62, Ole Miss 57

NASHVILLE — Ole Miss’ Southeastern Conference Tournament run came to an end Friday versus top-seeded Auburn.

The Tigers were simply too much on the glass for the Rebels en route to a 62-57 win and an advancement to Saturday’s semifinal round.

Here are some thoughts, observations and notes from Friday’s quarterfinal loss to Auburn:

— There was opportunity for Ole Miss in the first half Friday. Auburn made just two of its first 10 shots from behind the 3-point line, but in the same timeframe, Ole Miss was 3-for-14 from deep. For the Tigers, maybe the cold start was rust. For Ole Miss, maybe it was a little bit of fatigue the day after a hard-fought, dramatic win over Arkansas. Either way, Auburn opened a window but Ole Miss couldn’t climb through it.

— The same happened in the second half. Ole Miss played valiant basketball. Granted, it wasn’t pretty, but Ole Miss’ best chance against the Tigers was to muck it up and shorten the game. The Rebels did just that, tying the game at 46-46 with 6:55 left. Auburn locked down from there, using its considerable length and size advantage to push its lead back out to a comfortable margin.

— Auburn was determined to not let Sean Pedulla get clean looks. A day after Pedulla knocked down the game-winner against Arkansas, Auburn was locked in on him, running him off the 3-point line and using its considerable length on the wings to bother the Edmond, Okla., native. The same held, really, for JuJu Murray. Against a long team like Auburn, creating open looks is difficult. Unfortunately for Ole Miss, even when those looks occurred, the Rebels missed.

— One swing felt particularly big. Murray got an open look on the Rebels’ final possession of the first half. A make would’ve cut Auburn’s lead to 27-24. His shot rimmed out and Auburn scored on the other end take a 29-22 lead into the halftime intermission. The felt big in the moment.

— Ole Miss coach Chris Beard said Thursday Mikeal Brown-Jones was not with the team for “personal reasons,” and intimated he expected him back. Even if it’s just to provide some depth and a little physicality on the wings, Ole Miss could use him. Eduardo Klafke made a huge 3-pointer to stop an Arkansas rally on Thursday, sure, but against teams like Auburn, his lack of presence on the offensive end is a lot to overcome.

— It sounds so elementary, but Ole Miss really needs to get big games from Matthew Murrell and Jaemyn Brakefield in big games. Murrell has a knee injury and Brakefield sometimes moves like he’s pretty banged up, but the veteran duo comprise the heart and soul of this Ole Miss team. I have a feeling that one or both will have to rise up at some point next week if the Rebels are going to make the second weekend.

— Auburn coach Bruce Pearl got very upset early in the second half when Ole Miss guard JuJu Murray drew a foul on contact on a drive. Murray felt the contact and appeared to throw his head back, thereby drawing the whistle. Pearl mocked the move and worked the officials for a full minute. Ole Miss was whistled for a touch foul on the other end on the ensuing possession.

— South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and his young son were in attendance Friday, sitting courtside across from the Ole Miss bench.