RebelGrove - Notes: Transfer portal could change look of Rebels' recruiting classes

OXFORD — Lane Kiffin enjoys discussing big-picture college football topics.

On Tuesday, Kiffin discussed some of the minutiae of the second week of Ole Miss’ spring drills, but when asked about some subjects that are changing the face of college football, the Rebels’ second-year coach expounded at length.

On Tuesday, Kiffin was asked about the Rebels’ focus on and use of the transfer portal. To this point, Ole Miss has used the portal somewhat sparingly, but Kiffin admitted that’s likely to change as transfers become a more prominent part of the sport.

“It’s not the old days where at a lot of programs, all you did was recruit high school players,” Kiffin said. “You have junior college players. You have grad transfers now and you have normal transfers. So that’s a lot to look at and it’s really why your personnel department becomes more valuable than it ever was before. We bring it up in staff when guys find guys and went in, cut them up (on film) and watched them and researched them.”

Kiffin often refers to the transfer market as college football’s version of NFL free agency. On Tuesday, however, he pointed out a huge difference.

“You can’t just go sign a bunch of guys as long as you stay under the salary cap,” Kiffin said. “Ours is very different because I’m sure most people out there only have a few spots and everybody doesn’t become a free agent at once, which is abnormal.”

Ole Miss is believed to have 3-4 spots available for transfers. One is already committed to Maryland transfer linebacker Chance Campbell, who is due in Oxford in late May. Kiffin admitted staff meetings often include conversations about players currently in the portal and weighing their value against hypothetical players who could land in the portal later this spring.

“There’s a very good chance there could be better players coming after spring, so I think there’s a lot more thought that goes into it now than ever before,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin said he believes different programs will start to specialize in different aspects of roster building.

“I think you’ll see success comes and people will start moving in that direction based off what happens,” Kiffin said.

Kiffin was asked how he thought the portal would impact Ole Miss’ recruiting efforts moving forward.

“I think that probably depends where your program is,” Kiffin said. “If you’re up there where you’re one of those top five programs where you’re signing a bunch of five-stars every year and you’re able to sign 25 what you’d deem pretty special players, you know, then maybe then you don’t (save spots for the portal). When you’re trying to get to that level of being a championship team and (having) a great roster like those few schools have, I think that you do (save spots). I think you’re going to see smaller signing classes because of it.”