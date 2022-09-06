OXFORD -- Ole Miss let its fans see KD Hill's side of the conversation when he called his mother to let her know he had earned the Chucky Mullins Courage Award.

Hill's voice cracked and then tears streamed down his face.

"I did it, Mom," Hill said. "I won the Chucky Mullins."

What fans didn't get to hear was Hill's mother, Arneta Williams, on the other end of the call.

"She was crying," Hill said Tuesday. "She was super excited. It's been a ride and I'm just so thankful."

Hill signed with Ole Miss in 2018 and played in two games before redshirting. A year later, Hill played in 11 games but didn't record any statistics. He said he never considered entering the transfer portal or giving up his dream. Instead, he just trusted the process.

"You have to trust it," Hill said. "It's not on your time. It's on God's time."

Hill broke into the starting lineup in 2020 and recorded nine tackles. The 6-foot-1, 310-pounder came into his own in 2021, recording 24 tackles for a 10-win team.

Going elsewhere for earlier playing, Hill said, is "not who I am. It's not what I stand for. It's not how I was raised."

All of that emotion bubbled to the surface when he heard his mom's voice that day.

"My journey has had ups and downs and I know the work I put in when no was watching," Hill said. "I know everything I've been through was for a reason and it was just very emotional because my mom was part of that process as well. She trusted in me when no one else did."

Hill, a senior from Eufala, Ala., made his 18th career start on Saturday. When he took the field against Troy, he was wearing No. 38 instead of his customary No. 55.

"It was truly a blessing to wear that number," Hill said. "It was an honor and privilege. It's something I've been working towards since I was a freshman here. When I first took my visit here, I learned about this number and always told myself I'd get it. That's just determination and perseverance because it hasn't been easy on my journey here. I thank God for everything He's thrown at me because it only made me stronger."