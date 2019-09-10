OXFORD -- When Matt Luke revealed a turnover chain on the Friday night before Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas, Luke Knox knew he had to have it.

In the second half of that game, an Arkansas ball-carrier fumbled. Knox, as he's been apt to be so far this season, was there.

"I saw the ball drop and I just had to hop on it and get that turnover chain," Knox said. "I was excited about that for sure. That was fun."

Through two games, Knox has four tackles. His playing time continues to increase despite playing at a position _ outside linebacker _ in which Ole Miss has some veteran depth. Knox suffered a hamstring injury early in fall camp as well, meaning he had to re-work his way up the depth chart.

"I was able to do a good enough job in practice and I just like being able to contribute," Knox said.

Knox said he talks frequently with his older brother, former Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox, now a rookie tight end for the Buffalo Bills.

"I think with Dawson being here, it opened the door to a lot for me, like experiencing Ole Miss and everything," Knox said. "Before he was here, I really didn't know much about Ole Miss but once he came, I started coming to all the games and coming around the facilities and everything and I think me going into my senior year, if I could have chosen one school, it would've been Ole Miss."