Notes: Turnover chain motivating force for Rebels' Knox
OXFORD -- When Matt Luke revealed a turnover chain on the Friday night before Ole Miss' Southeastern Conference opener against Arkansas, Luke Knox knew he had to have it.
In the second half of that game, an Arkansas ball-carrier fumbled. Knox, as he's been apt to be so far this season, was there.
"I saw the ball drop and I just had to hop on it and get that turnover chain," Knox said. "I was excited about that for sure. That was fun."
Through two games, Knox has four tackles. His playing time continues to increase despite playing at a position _ outside linebacker _ in which Ole Miss has some veteran depth. Knox suffered a hamstring injury early in fall camp as well, meaning he had to re-work his way up the depth chart.
"I was able to do a good enough job in practice and I just like being able to contribute," Knox said.
Knox said he talks frequently with his older brother, former Ole Miss tight end Dawson Knox, now a rookie tight end for the Buffalo Bills.
"I think with Dawson being here, it opened the door to a lot for me, like experiencing Ole Miss and everything," Knox said. "Before he was here, I really didn't know much about Ole Miss but once he came, I started coming to all the games and coming around the facilities and everything and I think me going into my senior year, if I could have chosen one school, it would've been Ole Miss."
Rebels developing depth at running back
Running backs coach Derrick Nix said Tuesday the Rebels are still working to expand the roles of Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner behind starter Scottie Phillips. Entering Saturday's 3 p.m. game against Southeastern Louisiana, Phillips has 45 carries, compared to nine for Conner and eight for Ealy.
"I want those two guys to be able to work every aspect of the offense just like Scottie can," Nix said, "to understand protections like he does and our sprint-out game and whatever else they're called to do. Right now, they're not at that point but they eventually will be."
Isaiah Woullard hasn't played much at all, but Nix said he wouldn't call the sophomore the Rebels' odd-man out at running back.
"He's playing a lot of special teams and there's only four of them," Nix said. "I think can change at any time and he has to be ready to go, just like Scottie. Playing running back is a violent position. Things can change on one carry."
Conner said he felt good against Arkansas, noting he was very fresh in the fourth quarter against a tired Razorbacks defense.
"We were just rolling in and rolling each back out," Conner said. "It's a pretty good competition. We go out there every practice and try to push each other to be the best at what we do."