Notes: Versatility a valued dimension for Rebels' offensive line

OXFORD -- Jeremy James moved from right tackle to left tackle in the spring.

He knows the move makes him more attractive to the NFL scouts in attendance at practice this preseason camp, but James' focus in on his Ole Miss team right now, not his professional future.

So if an injury to one of his teammates this season forces a move away from left tackle, James is more than willing to use his versatility to help his team.

Ole Miss got a glimpse of that on Saturday, when right tackle Mason Brooks was injured early on in the Rebels' scrimmage inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. With Brooks out -- he later said he simply had his bell rung and is fine -- James moved to right tackle, clearing a spot for impressive redshirt freshman Jayden Williams.

"He's playing really well," James said of Williams, who has been one of the bright spots of Ole Miss' preseason camp. "He's looking really good. He's a really strong pass-blocker, really smart. I think he's going to be a really good player for us."

Versatility might be the offensive line's strong suit. James can play guard or tackle and on either side. Nick Broeker has moved inside after starting the last two seasons at left tackle and is starting at left guard. Center Caleb Warren can play guard. Brooks has experience at left tackle from his days at Western Kentucky.

"There's probably six other guys who could fill spots for us," James said. "We're going to move people around as we need. We're going to be just fine regardless of what happens."

James, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound junior from Cumming, Ga., is very much on the NFL's radar, in part because of his positional versatility.

"I'm sure it helps a lot," James said. "Teams know they can switch me around wherever they need me but I'm trying to focus on this season."

James said Warren is "a perfect center," adding that the junior from Louisville, Miss., is "a great leader" and "gets everyone where they need to be."

Broeker, James said, is "looking very, very good for us at left guard. He's been big for us."

James had praise for fellow tackles Tobias Braun and Micah Pettus.

"I think this is the most depth we've had in a really long time, at least since I've been here," James said.

James said his expectations are high for this season, one that begins on Sept. 3 in Oxford versus Troy.

"Score a lot of points and try to continue our tradition of being one of the most run-dominant teams and be explosive in the passing game as well," James said. "I'm confident in where we are now, but to get to where we want to be, we have a ways to go."