Notes: Williams benefiting from new motivation, new coach

OXFORD — The knock on Sam Williams after last season was he simply wasn’t consistent.

The Ole Miss defensive end would be great one game and disappear the next.

No one questioned his talent. Some questioned his work ethic.

Through the first half of this season, however, no one is questioning Williams’ play or his desire. So far this season, Williams has 25 tackles, 6.5 quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles.

“I really don’t know,” Williams said Tuesday when asked what’s the difference between now and 2020. “I guess I just play harder. They mix up different schemes, different plays, one-on-ones, coaching, coaching different, teaching different, watching film different. It’s just different this year.”

Williams talked his way into his answer. He has clicked with his new defensive line coach, Randall Joyner, and as the 12th-ranked Rebels prepare for Saturday’s showdown with LSU (2:30 p.m., CBS), Williams is more than eager to talk about it.

“He teaches us new things and new ways to watch film, new techniques, new everything,” Williams said. “I just take coaching.”

Williams entered this season motivated, wanting to improve his NFL stock so that he could better provide one day for his new son, Samuel Jr.

“I look at is as I have a chance to make it where my son doesn’t have to go through nothing I’ve been through,” Williams said. “Like being homeless. It’s just different stuff and I have an opportunity to change it, so why not do it? Especially with this being my last chance to do it.”

Fully motivated, Williams because a sponge under Joyner’s tutelage. Joyner broke down film of offensive linemen, teaching Williams what to look for.

“He taught us to watch film from the O-linemen’s feet up,” Williams said. “First, you start with the feet. How do they set? How do they move their feet? Are they on their heels or on their toes? That really just sets up your move. If they’re on their heels, you go to a different power move. If they’re on their feet, you go with speed moves because they’re leaners.

“He taught us different types of O-linemen. There are risers, clampers, punchers, baiters. It’s so much. I can’t even explain. I’ve got a whole book on it, the different O-linemen and the different pass rush moves to go with those different O-linemen.”

If there was any doubt in the wisdom of Joyner’s film sessions, it disappeared in fall camp. Williams, going against likely future NFL offensive tackles Nick Broeker and Jeremy James each day in practice, found success came when he followed Joyner’s advice.

“(Joyner) told me, ‘Hey, do this. He’s a clamper,’” Williams said. “He told me to go speed to power. I did and he’s laying on his back and I’ve got a sack.

“That showed me proof. (Joyner) calls his left hip or something like that because I’m always under him. I’m always going, ‘Hey, Coach, let’s watch film. What can I do? This guy is this.’ That’s really what’s the difference this year. My coach, he took me under his wing. I’m just learning every day.”