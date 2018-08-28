Notes: With Swinney out, Rebels' running back corps goes green
OXFORD -- Eric Swinney showed signs of not feeling so well on Sunday.
By Tuesday morning, Ole Miss' medical staff's fears were confirmed. Swinney has mononucleosis, meaning the veteran running back won't be available when the Rebels open the season Saturday morning against Texas Tech in Houston (11 a.m., ESPN).
Swinney will be out for three weeks, university officials said Tuesday. That means Ole Miss opens the season with no experienced running backs anywhere near the top of the depth chart.
"It hurts," Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said. "Eric was the only guy coming back with any experience (42 carries, 201 yards in his Ole Miss career), especially in third-down situations, being able to lean on him. But, as they say, next man up. The other guys will get more reps and an opportunity to show what they can do as well."
Scottie Phillips will get the start on Saturday, as was the plan before Swinney's illness. Isaiah Woullard, Armani Linton and Tylan Knight will get time behind Phillips, depending on the situation, Nix said.
"They've shown signs they'll be able to compete at a high level and be able to function," Nix said. "So I feel comfortable going into it. ...I think these guys have worked really hard all offseason, worked hard this summer, worked hard during training camp. We're getting to a point now where we can fine-tune exactly what we're going to do game-plan-wise. I think they'll be fine. They just need the opportunity to show what they can do."
PENNAMON STILL A WAYS AWAY: D'Vaughn Pennamon is at practice this week, going through individual drills while he recovers from a severe knee injury suffered against Texas A&M last November.
"He's going through cone drills, bag drills, catching drills," Nix said, "but no team competition right now."
Nix said Ole Miss medical personnel will evaluate Pennamon at midseason and make an updated determination.
"He's coming along fine and doing really well," Nix said.
EMOTIONAL DEBUT ON DECK FOR WOULLARD: It's been quite a journey for Woullard to get to Saturday's season opener.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pounder from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was one of the last signees in 2016. He spent 2017 at a junior college waiting for his opportunity to enroll at Ole Miss back in the spring. When he takes the field at NRG Stadium, Woullard admitted, it will be an emotional moment.
"It's just an honor," Woullard said. "I'm blessed. It's been rough but it's time, so it's time to go."
Woullard said he will have "a lot" of family in Houston, making the moment even bigger to absorb.
"It's humbling," Woullard said. "It's a big deal. Hopefully I'll hold it all in and I'll be ready to go."
LOGAN LEANING ON EXPERIENCE ENTERING OPENER: Luke Logan filled in for Gary Wunderlich for a couple of games last season, making a pair of field goals in a win over Vanderbilt.
Logan struggled at times in the spring and didn't win the starting job until fall camp this month.
"I felt like I was hitting it really good all the way through fall camp," Logan said. "I trusted in what I knew how to do, won the job back and feel really good going into the season."
Logan admitted that experience last season _ he's 2-for-4 on field goals and 7-for-7 on extra points _ was a calming factor going into the season.
"That's huge," Logan said. "Without that, I wouldn't be in the position I am. I know what an SEC game's like, being out there kicking field goals and extra points and stuff like that. That's huge for my confidence and I feel like that helps the confidence of the team in me. I was really excited to get that experience last year."
Logan said he feels confident from 45 yards in, adding he feels he can make kicks from beyond that distance.
"I expect to be 100 percent," Logan said, referring to kicks of 45 yards or less. "That's what I've always told myself. That's what I've always strived for."