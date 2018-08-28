OXFORD -- Eric Swinney showed signs of not feeling so well on Sunday.

By Tuesday morning, Ole Miss' medical staff's fears were confirmed. Swinney has mononucleosis, meaning the veteran running back won't be available when the Rebels open the season Saturday morning against Texas Tech in Houston (11 a.m., ESPN).

Swinney will be out for three weeks, university officials said Tuesday. That means Ole Miss opens the season with no experienced running backs anywhere near the top of the depth chart.

"It hurts," Ole Miss running backs coach Derrick Nix said. "Eric was the only guy coming back with any experience (42 carries, 201 yards in his Ole Miss career), especially in third-down situations, being able to lean on him. But, as they say, next man up. The other guys will get more reps and an opportunity to show what they can do as well."

Scottie Phillips will get the start on Saturday, as was the plan before Swinney's illness. Isaiah Woullard, Armani Linton and Tylan Knight will get time behind Phillips, depending on the situation, Nix said.

"They've shown signs they'll be able to compete at a high level and be able to function," Nix said. "So I feel comfortable going into it. ...I think these guys have worked really hard all offseason, worked hard this summer, worked hard during training camp. We're getting to a point now where we can fine-tune exactly what we're going to do game-plan-wise. I think they'll be fine. They just need the opportunity to show what they can do."