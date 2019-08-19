OXFORD -- Ole Miss plays at Memphis in just 12 days, but Matt Luke said Monday he can't yet afford to completely turn the page to preparing for the Tigers. Instead, the Rebels, a team having to rely on youth and inexperience all over the field, are still focused on developing depth in this final week of fall camp. "With a young team, I think it's important to get the speed of the game," Luke said Monday, following a long practice in brutally hot conditions. "We did have kind of half and half today, where we were introducing Memphis but still getting the speed of the game, just to try to get ahead because we do have a little extra time." The Rebels scrimmaged on Saturday and after taking Sunday off, got back to it on Monday, focusing on building depth in two ways -- versatility and youth. "What we have right now at a lot of positions is competition and that's making them all better," Luke said. "The more that they compete and get ready to go, the more people we'll have ready to go in the opener."

Givens fighting to get back

Ole Miss offensive lineman Alex Givens was on the practice field Monday, but he remained in a green jersey, signifying he wasn't yet ready for contact. Givens had surgery on his back last month and has yet to be cleared. "He's doing more football-specific stuff, just trying to build that base so that when he does come back and start contact, he's not starting from zero," Luke said. "He'll have a base built and he's starting to do more and working his legs more. He's looked pretty good. We're all anxious to get him back out there and he is moving closer but we have to be smart and progress him. But I think he's on track." Luke said the staff will get "the final word" regarding Givens' availability on Monday. "I worry more about his conditioning than anything else," Luke said. "I think he's played enough football and will integrate pretty quickly to that part of it. It's just having that base where he can go out there and function at full-speed." With Givens possibly out, freshmen Nick Broeker and Jeremy James could see major playing time in the opener. "It's a huge jump for an offensive lineman," Ole Miss guard Ben Brown said. "The jump to SEC defensive line speed from high school is huge and offensive line (play) is all about fundamentals and technique but both those guys have done a great job in fall camp so far. ...Whoever is ready will play." Brown said he's gotten some work at center in camp. Tackle Bryce Mathews is getting some work at guard. "We're just trying to develop is all," Brown said.

Braylon Sanders (USA Today Sports)

Sanders likes young receivers

Junior wide receiver Braylon Sanders said Monday he believes newcomers Miles Battle, Dontario Drummond, Jonathan Mingo, Demarcus Gregory, Jaden Jackson and Jordan Jerningan are all ready to help replace the talented trio of wide receivers the Rebels lost off last season's team. Of course, the lion's share of that responsibility falls on Sanders and Elijah Moore. "I'm just stepping up and being a leader and taking on that role and teaching the younger guys what those older guys taught me as a young kid coming in," Sanders said. "It's just learning the playbook and watching film. Those things help you in a game and make it easier. ...All of them are looking pretty good. They're looking like they could step up and make plays if we had to play right now."

Jones back to speed

After missing the spring to recover from offseason surgery, Benito Jones felt like he was behind when fall camp began earlier this month. "Now I'm back in the groove, just getting back used to the heat and getting ready for Aug. 31," Jones said. "You have to actually practice football to get in football shape. I did kind of think I was behind but I feel like I've caught up to where I need to be." Jones said the Rebels' defense is still working on having eyes in the right place, picking up defensive checks and other things. "We're not perfect but that's what we're practicing for," Jones said. "Practice makes permanent and we're just getting ready for Aug. 31."

Rebel rumblings