Ole Miss added a guard to its very much under-construction roster late Monday when Austin Nunez committed to the Rebels.

Nunez committed to Ole Miss after a season at Arizona State. The 6-foot-2 Nunez played in 28 games for the Sun Devils last season as a freshman and averaged 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Nunez made 41.5 percent of his his shots from the floor and 37.7 percent of his shots from the 3-point line.

The San Antonio, Texas, native figures to get time at both guard slots in Oxford. TJ Caldwell is returning to Ole Miss for his sophomore season. Matthew Murrell declared for the NBA Draft but maintained his eligibility.

Earlier in the recruiting cycle, former Georgetown guard Brandon Murray committed to Ole Miss. Murray was the first transfer portal player to commit to new Ole Miss coach Chris Beard.

A message left for Nunez was not returned.