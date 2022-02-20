Observations: Ole Miss disposes of Bucs for series sweep

The gap between these two teams remained wide on Sunday, as Ole Miss put together its second run-rule victory in a row, beating Charleston Southern 12-2 in eight innings. The Rebels outscored the Buccaneers 32-6 over the three games to sweep the series.

Ole Miss played 16 position players over the course of the game and had 12 hits. After four errors on Friday, the Rebels played error-free baseball the past two days.

Here are observations from the blowout Ole Miss win.

A day after Kevin Graham ended his 61 straight game streak of reaching base, the junior hit a home run 413 feet and had two hits and four RBIs to pace the Rebels. His two-run home run in the first inning give the Rebels the lead after a Charleston Southern solo home run in the top half, and then Graham’s two-run single in the fifth inning made it 5-1 — a part of an eight-run frame that brought the run-rule into view3.

Hayden Dunhurst had the day completely off after a hamstring “tweak” on Saturday. Mike Bianco said he expects him to return to the lineup no later than Friday. Ole Miss is set to host Arkansas State at 4 p.m. Tuesday, but heavy rains are forecasted in the Oxford area.

Kemp Alderman went 2-for-3 with a home run to dead center and scored three times. He’s 4-for-9 on the young season.

Ole Miss had five extra base hits including three doubles — one each from Alderman, Justin Bench and TJ McCants.

Drew McDaniel had a manageable outing in his first start of the season. He allowed two hits and a run in 3.2 innings. He threw only 33 strikes out of 60 pitches with four strikeouts and two walks. The fastball maxed at 92 MPH and settled into the uppers 80s by the third inning.

Hunter Elliott and Dylan DeLucia both made their Ole Miss debuts, throwing 1.1 and 1.0 innings, respectively. It was a great opportunity to get their feet wet on this first weekend. Other than some good eye-test look at the stuff, it’s hard to get much of a read off of it.

Jack Dougherty was tremendous as far as picking up where he left off last season. The sophomore threw 18 of 24 pitches for strikes over two perfect innings. He struck out five of the six faced to go with a fly out.

Dougherty was arguably Ole Miss’ best pitcher over the fall and spring combined, and he wiped away Charleston Southern with ease, flashing three pitches and running his fastball comfortably into the 90s with good life and run.

The Rebels held the Bucs to 1-for-9 with runners on base. Ole Miss was 7-for-16 with runners on and 5-for-11 with runners in scoring position.