Ole Miss piled up 17 hits and scored multiple runs in four different innings on Friday to run past Florida, 12-4, to open the weekend at Swayze Field.

The Rebels (21-10, 6-4) and Gators (21-11, 4-6) have a doubleheader on Saturday to finish off the series. The first game begins at 12 p.m. and the final game begins an hour after the conclusion of the first game of the day.

Here are notes and thoughts from the game Friday.

1. Will Ethridge left the game in the fourth inning with a blister issue that reappeared after missing a start with it earlier in the season. The junior rolled an ankle as well, but that's no expected to be an issue moving forward. Ethridge is prone to blisters, and while it hadn't bothered him in recent weeks, he couldn't overcome the issue on Friday and left after the second visit to check on it in the inning.

Ole Miss put medicine on the blister immediately, but time will tell how big of an issue it is moving forward. Obviously any absence changes the complexion of things.

2. Tyler Myers -- from the standpoint of what it could mean moving forward -- was the story of the night. He replaced Ethridge and finished of the game, lasting 5.1 innings on only 67 pitches and throwing 44 strikes. He entered the game with 10 straight scoreless innings and filled it up Friday with four strikeouts and no walks.

Myers is now at 22 strikeouts in 22.1 innings this season and only three walks. Not only has be become a reliable bullpen arm, but he can see an opponent multiple times through the order. It's a huge development with Ethridge's blister issue.

3. Ole Miss bashed Florida pitching with 17 hits and did enough to turn it into runs. The Rebels built a five-run lead by the top of the fifth and hit three home runs -- one each from Tyler Keenan, Cooper Johnson and Cole Zabowski.

Florida used six pitchers, and Ole Miss got to starter Tommy Mace for 12 hits and six runs in 3.1 innings. Mace threw 36 strikes out of 50 pitches, but the Rebels hit everything in the zone and didn't help Mace with stuff out of the zone.

4. Ole Miss hit .459 on the night compared to .172 for the Gators, Florida had only five hits, while Ole Miss was 9-for-22 with runners on base. The Rebels got the leadoff batter on six times in eight innings while Florida did it just once all night.

5. Myers' outing was not only big for tonight, but it set Ole Miss up in good shape for the doubleheader tomorrow. The bullpen is fresh, and the Rebels can use several different options for their TBA start in game three.

Ole Miss has won three straight SEC games, and every starter had at least one hit on Friday. All starters except Chase Cockrell and Kevin Graham had multiple hits. Johnson had five RBIs including that three-run home run in the eighth inning. It certainly seems like he's making a lot of money this spring.