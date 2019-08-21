Shon Robinson, long the prize of Ole Miss' 2020 signing class, is reclassifying.

The 6-foot-11 forward, who chose Ole Miss over a plethora of programs earlier this year, will arrive in Oxford late this week, enroll in classes at Ole Miss Monday and begin his college career a year earlier than originally planned.

"What I have learned throughout this process is that it is simply about relationships," Robinson said Wednesday. "(Ole Miss assistant) Coach Levi (Watkins) has been recruiting me since Day One. He is a person that I trust. Without him, I would have not known about Ole Miss. Once I was introduced to the rest of the coaching staff and Coach (Kermit) Davis, I knew this was the place. Coach Davis has the perfect system where I can flourish and he really believes in me."

Per sources inside the program, Robinson, a Chicago native who moved to Gilbert (Eduprize), Arizona, as a 10th-grader, is expected to redshirt at Ole Miss in 2019-20 and take on a major role with the Rebels in 2020-21. However, that could change if he impresses during preseason workouts and forces his way into the rotation this year.

Robinson averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and three steals per game last season, leading Eduprize to a 26-2 record and the Division 2 State Championship.

Ole Miss, once a program without much depth on the wings, has dramatically changed that in less than two years under Davis' direction.

Khadim Sy, Sammy Hunter, KJ Buffen, Blake Hinson and Luis Rodriguez are all wings who are expected to play big roles for Ole Miss this season. The Rebels also appear to be the clear leader for 2020 four-star forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who announced a top 10 earlier this week. Brakefield and Robinson would give Ole Miss a heralded freshman front-court duo unlike any in the program's history.,

Robinson is a high-ceiling prospect, a 210-pounder who is still growing into his body. He's got excellent handle for his size, a fast-developing floor game and springy, elite athleticism. Ole Miss' plan is to expedite that development under the tutelage of Davis and his coaching staff, all while putting quality weight and strength on Robinson's frame in a college strength and conditioning program, giving him the bulk to bang with Southeastern Conference bigs in 2020-21.

"The thought came to my head earlier in the summer but I never really took it any further," Robinson said, regarding the idea of reclassifying. "The plan was to possibly come at the winter break. However, as I was completing some summer courses, I thought to myself that the time was now. I told Coach Phil (Lowe), Coach (Kenneth) Drake and my mom as we discussed the possibility, and everyone was for it. So we did it."

With Robinson on the roster, Ole Miss is full on scholarships. Only Breein Tyree graduates from the 2019-20 team, and his spot will go to Jarkel Joiner, an Oxford native who spent the first seasons of his career at UC-Bakersfield. The Rebels will have to open one additional slot for Brakefield, and any other additions to the roster would require more attrition.

"I believe this was the best move for me because it gives me the opportunity to compete against the best everyday in practice, non-conference and SEC play," Robinson said. "It also provides me the opportunity to get bigger, stronger, faster, and increase my IQ by working with the Ole Miss staff every day. And plus, I'm just ready for college on and off the court. I know it wont be easy but I embrace the challenge."

Robinson also had a message for the people who have supported him through the recruiting process and for those who will be cheering for him in the future.

"I want to thank everyone who truly helped me in this process," Robinson said. "My mom, who has always been my rock. Coach Phil, who has been a great father figure to me and has helped me on and off the court. Coach Drake, who has spent countless hours in the gym with me. Coach Davis, who has always believed in me since he saw me. Coach Levi for staying on me throughout the recruiting process. And the entire Ole Miss staff and fanbase who have shown me nothing but love. I'm on the way and the journey continues."