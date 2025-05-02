Oklahoma shuts out Ole Miss to open series

Ole Miss pitched well enough to win, but the Rebels couldn’t scratch anything against Oklahoma.

Sooner starter Kyson Witherspoon allowed one hit in seven innings, and the OU bullpen faced the minimum over the final two innings, as Oklahoma beat Ole Miss, 2-0, in the opening game of the series in Norman.

The Rebels were 0-for-8 with runners on and had only one at-bat with a runner in scoring position. Witherspoon struck out eight and walked three with three hit batters, Ole Miss couldn’t do anything with the charity.

"He has plus stuff and can locate any situation," Luke Hill said. "If you’re off your game he’s going to capitalize and pitch his game."

Ole Miss is 32-14 overall and 12-10 in the SEC with the series continuing at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Oklahoma is 31-13 overall and also 12-10 in the league.

The Rebels had a runner on each of the first six innings, with it via free pass in all of those except the second frame when Austin Fawley singled with one out. In the fifth inning, Witherspoon hit back-to-back batters with two outs before Hill popped up. Hill had a one-out single in the eighth inning to extend his reached base streak.

Ole Miss never had a leadoff batter reach base or a runner get to third.

The lack of offense wasted Ole Miss holding Oklahoma to three hits and two runs. The Sooners scored both runs in the fifth inning when Hunter Elliott walked the first two batters of the inning. A bunt single loaded the bases, and OU scored a run on a fielder’s choice and another on a single.

"I thought I was good for most of the night," Elliott said. "Had a little bit of a lack of focus in the middle innings and you can’t do that when you’re against a guy like him. Have to clean that up, and I’ll be better next week."

Elliott, who set his season-high for innings pitched, struck out seven and walked four in 6.2 innings. He threw 64 of 106 pitches for strikes and gave up those three hits. Oklahoma put a runner at third with one out in the fourth before Elliott struck out two in a row to end the inning.

Will McCausland got the final four outs. Austin Fawley threw out a runner to end the seventh inning, and McCausland struck out the side in the eighth inning.

The Rebels have scored two or fewer runs in three of the last four series openers. Ole Miss is 1-3 in those games. Witherspoon threw 103 pitches.

Elliott has allowed a total of nine runs over his last four starts.

"Both of the guys were terrific tonight," Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. "They had one inning with free passes but give them credit. Witherspoon was terrific and just outpitched him by a couple pitches. We have to come back and respond tomorrow. We’ve responded in this situation other times this season."