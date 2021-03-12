RebelGrove - Okunlola has a wide array of potential suitors

The sentiment is more of the same with four-star Thayer Academy (Mass.) weak-side defensive end Samuel Okunlola. The COVID-19-affected recruiting cycle has made things difficult for every prospect and the Rivals250 prospect is keeping things in neutral for now.

"I want to cut my top-schools list down soon," Okunlola said. "It all depends on the next few months but once I do that I will go from there."

The nation's No. 11 WDE, like most recruits in 2022, wants to hold out for the NCAA-mandated dead period to be lifted before taking visits.

"I'm open to all locations and whatever challenges they present," Okunlola said. "Leaving home is a part of growing up."

Ole Miss defensive analyst Marquise Watson submitted the offer to Massachusetts' 3rd-ranked earlier this month and Okunlola plans on learning more about the Rebels.

"I've never been there but I certainly want to learn more," Okunlola said. "I've gotten to know them more and more over the last years seeing what AJ Brown and DK Metcalf have been able to do in Oxford and in the NFL. ...They also had an impressive 2020 season and won the Outback Bowl."

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder is hearing from plenty of other programs, though.

"Mario Cristobal and Oregon are keeping in touch," Okunlola said. "I'm also hearing from Michigan, Colorado, Arizona State, Vanderbilt, Nebraska and some Ivy League schools."