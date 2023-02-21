OXFORD | Hunter Elliott won't pitch for Ole Miss this weekend.

Elliott has had forearm tightness since Saturday and had an MRI on Monday to look at his pitching elbow. Mike Bianco gave the following statement after the Rebels' 11-3 win over Arkansas State on Tuesday. Ole Miss is 4-0 on the season.

"After Friday's start, Hunter felt some tightness in his forearm which is concerning," Bianco said. "It's not normal for him. Felt it again on Sunday, threw though, felt OK and no soreness throwing. Threw again on Monday but for precautionary reasons had an MRI on Monday afternoon and still don't really have the results yet.

"Sent the MRI off to several orthopedics and getting information over the next couple days and find out what the plan of attack is. Having the MRI we think it's in the best interest he doesn't throw this weekend. Until later we don't know what his status is... Please don't ask beyond that because I don't have anything to add to that. I tried to give as much info as I could."

Elliott threw five innings in an 11-2 win over Delaware on Friday. The sophomore allowed three hits and two runs with nine strikeouts in five innings.

The Tupelo, Mississippi, native had. 2.70 ERA in 80 innings as a freshman, holding opponents to a .201 batting average against. Elliott started four games in the NCAA Tournament including the national championship clincher against Oklahoma. He allowed four earned runs total in those 25 postseason innings.

Elliott is the third Rebel with some form of elbow issue, joining relievers Josh Mallitz and Riley Maddox. Mallitz, who was expected to be the closer this season but is out for the year, had surgery in the fall on his UCL, and Maddox injured his elbow last April. Ole Miss has Maddox on the active roster in case he can return late in the season.

“There’s a chance, but it’s just so early to really know,” Bianco said.

Bianco said junior Jack Dougherty will replace Elliott on Friday. It leaves a hole in the bullpen but gives the Rebels an experienced leader in the rotation.

Dougherty retired the first 15 batters he faced as a starter against Oklahoma in the College World Series. Dougherty retired all seven batters and struck out five in 2.1 shutout innings and 33 pitches versus Delaware on Saturday.

True freshman Grayson Saunier and Indianapolis transfer Xavier Rivas will start on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Maryland for three games starting Friday. The Terrapins are 2-2 after a series win against South Florida and a midweek loss to West Virginia.