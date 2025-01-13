Ole Miss adds Clarkson to quarterback room

Former Louisville quarterback Pierce Clarkson committed to transfer to Ole Miss Monday, adding a signal-caller to the Rebels’ renovated quarterback room.

Clarkson, a 6-foot-1, 195-pounder from Bellflower, Calif., played two seasons at Louisville, completing four of six passes for 18 yards. Over two seasons, Clarkson had four carries for six yards.

A former member of the Rivals250, Clarkson was ranked as the No. 526 player in the transfer portal.

He joins an Ole Miss quarterback room that lost Jaxson Dart to the NFL and Walker Howard to Louisiana-Lafayette. Last season’s backup, Austin Simmons, will start for Ole Miss in 2025. A.J. Maddox, who redshirted in 2024, figures to compete with Clarkson for the backup job.

Clarkson is the son of highly acclaimed quarterbacks coach Steve Clarkson. The Pasadena-based Clarkson runs Steve Clarkson Dreammaker, which offers quarterback training to youth, high school and college players.