Ole Miss adds former Maryland, WKU QB Tyrrell Pigrome

On Tuesday morning, the Clarion-Ledger’s Nick Suss reported that former Maryland and Western Kentucky quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has transferred to Ole Miss. The former DJ Durkin signee played at Maryland for three seasons before playing in Bowling Green, Ky. in 2020 with former WKU-turned Ole Miss receiver, Jahcour Pearson.

In high school, Pigrome was the 2015 Gatorade Alabama Player of the Year and two-time Alabama Mr. Football runner-up. The 5-foot-10, 205-pound signal caller led Clay (Ala.) to two state title games, winning it all as a junior. As a senior, he accounted for 62 total touchdowns, passing for 44 and running for 18. Pigrome passed for 31 touchdowns and ran for 18 touchdowns during the state championship run his junior year.

He chose the Terrapins over notable offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Memphis, Missouri, Purdue, Rutgers, Tulane, and Virginia Tech among others.

At Maryland, Pigrome started seven games and accumulated 2,407 total yards of offense and 17 total touchdowns in 34 games. After splitting time with Kasim Hill most of 2018, Pigrome closed the season with 512 passing yards and two touchdowns against Indiana, Ohio State and Penn State in 2019. A year later, he flashed big-time against Indiana, Purdue and Rutgers, throwing for 539 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 107 yards and a score against the Boilermakers.