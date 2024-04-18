Ole Miss landed another commitment Thursday, adding Sam Houston guard Davon Barnes.

Barnes, a 6-6, 215-pounder from Memphis, averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game for the Bearkats last season. He shot 42.1 percent from the floor and 39.1 percent from 3. Barnes has played three seasons.

Barnes played high school basketball at Collierville and then played his first two college seasons at Texas Southern. Barnes, who plays on the wing, earned 2nd-team All-CUSA honors this past season.

Barnes’ commitment comes a day after Ole Miss picked up former Seton Hall forward Dre Davis and within a week of the Rebels’ landing of former Belmont forward Malik Dia.

Ole Miss is also rumored to be closing in on Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin, a Summit, Miss., product who helped lead the Owls to the Final Four in 2023.