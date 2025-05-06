Ole Miss adds to quarterback depth with transfer Maealiuaki Smith

Maealiuaki Smith is transferring to Ole Miss, adding depth to the Rebels’ quarterback room.

Smith, a 6-foot-4, 185-pounder from Sacramento, Calif., played as a freshman at Oklahoma State in 2024. Smith completed 44 of 74 passes for 489 yards and two touchdowns for the Cowboys. He was intercepted four times.

Smith started games against Texas Tech and Colorado. Against the Red Raiders, he was 26-for-35 passing for 316 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Ole Miss has added 30 players from the transfer portal since the end of the 2024 season while losing 28 former players to the portal.

Smith will compete with AJ Maddox and Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss to backup starting quarterback Austin Simmons in 2025. It will be Simmons’ first season as the Ole Miss starter.