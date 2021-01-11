RebelGrove - Ole Miss adds WKU transfer receiver Jahcour Pearson

Elijah Moore destroyed record books this year in his final season as an Ole Miss Rebel. And after announcing his intentions to forego the final regular season game and Outback Bowl, Lane Kiffin and staff knew they needed to find someone to replace his unreal production this season.

Look no further than Bowling Green, Ky., and Jahcour Pearson. The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. native announced via Instagram that he will transferring to Ole Miss to play for Lane Kiffin. Pearson, who shares the same hometown as Moore, has another Ole Miss tie-in. He played for Devin Bush, Sr., Ole Miss' senior director of recruiting, at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Fla. where he helped Flanagan win the school’s first state championship in 2015.

The Hilltoppers’ receiver announced his intentions to leave Tyson Helton’s program earlier this year after hauling in nine receptions for 96 yards in two games. Now, he has unveiled that he will be in Oxford, Miss. in 2021 to try and do his best to help placate Moore’s absence in Kiffin and Jeff Lebby’s offense.

The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native was a preseason All-CUSA selection after a phenomenal 2019 campaign. In 13 games as a Hilltopper, he was tied for second in the conference with 76 receptions and ninth with 804 receiving yards. His seven touchdowns were good enough to finish tied for third in the league and his catch radius and flexibility all over the field helped him finish 27th nationally for catches in a season.

He had a career-high 10 receptions and 120 yards, including a career-long 69-yard touchdown catch and run against the Arkansas Razorbacks. He had at least five receptions in 11 games and at least 50 yards in nine of those.