RebelGrove - Ole Miss and the early years of recruiting

Ole Miss and the early years of recruiting

Rufus French
Rufus French (Todd Warshaw-Getty Images)
Last week Rivals.com issued its final recruiting class rankings for the 2021 cycle. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss finished with the 18th-ranked class after their signing of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone last week.

Since then, I received some inspiration to look at past recruiting rankings after TigerIllustrated went all the way back to 1985 to see where Clemson ranked in the team rankings pre-Rivals Era. I was unable to find those same team rankings, but I was able to locate individual rankings, per Tom Lemming, one of the recruiting industry's original gurus.

Below, check out Ole Miss' highest-rated signees in each class dating back to 1990.


The highest-rated Ole Miss signees, 1990-2001
Year Name Position National Ranking

1990

Johnny Dixon

Safety

8th

Stacey Wilson

Defensive end

12th

James Holcombe

Offensive line

60th

1991

Dou Innocent

Wingback

12th

Jon Gibson

Center

14th

Shane Padgett

Defensive tackle

23rd

Alvin Herman

Outside linebacker

42nd

Lynn Ross

Linebacker

47th

Germaine Kohn

Cornerback

49th

Chad Brown

Defensive line

75th

1992

Paul Head

Pro-style quarterback

24th

Cassius Ware

Linebacker

52nd

Renard Brown

Running back

57th

Jon Bell

Running back

82nd

Marvin Mays

Defensive line

86th

Jeremy Veasley

Running back

93rd

1993

Ta'Boris Fisher

Wide receiver

14th

Tim Evans

Offensive line

25th

Jeff Miller

Offensive line

32nd

Norman Hand

Defensive line

42nd

Sidney Carmichael

Linebacker

54th

1994

Eddie Bibbins

Safety

8th

Fred Thomas

Defensive back

45th

Lonnie Calicchio

Kicker

55th

Ed Fortson

Defensive line

65th

1995

N/A

1996

Rufus French

Tight end

1st

John Avery

Running back

41st

Andre Rone

Wide receiver

44th

Andre Harrison

Defensive line

61st

1997

Terrence Metcalf

Offensive tackle

7th

Bryant Cherry

Outside linebacker

11th

Deuce McAllister

Safety

11th

Romaro Miller

Pro-style quarterback

17th

Alishma Alexander

Running back

56th

Robert Gates

Defensive line

72nd

1998

Eddie Strong

Outside linebacker

5th

Toward Sanford

Fullback

11th

Charles Stackhouse

Fullback

16th

Doug Ziegler

Pass-run quarterback

20th

1999

Eli Manning

Pro-style quarterback

17th

John Bradley

Tight end

75th

2000

Harold James

Fullback

4th

Tavarus Horne

Cornerback

20th

Doug Buckles

Guards and centers

21st

Rick Razzano

Fullback

21st

Ronald McClendon

Running back

24th

Ken Jackson

Defensive line

95th

Jason Youngs

Defensive line

97th

2001

Chris Spencer

Guards and centers

2nd

Taye Biddle

Cornerback

10th

Mike Espy

Wide receiver

17th

Sylvester Brown

Fullback

18th

Michael Spurlock

Pass-run quarterback

18th

Seth Smith

Pass-run quarterback

22nd

Matt Grier

Running back

95th
