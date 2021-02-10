RebelGrove - Ole Miss and the early years of recruiting

Ole Miss and the early years of recruiting
Last week Rivals.com issued its final recruiting class rankings for the 2021 cycle. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss finished with the 18th-ranked class after their signing of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone last week.
Since then, I received some inspiration to look at past recruiting rankings after TigerIllustrated went all the way back to 1985 to see where Clemson ranked in the team rankings pre-Rivals Era. I was unable to find those same team rankings, but I was able to locate individual rankings, per Tom Lemming, one of the recruiting industry's original gurus.
Below, check out Ole Miss' highest-rated signees in each class dating back to 1990.
|Year
|Name
|Position
|National Ranking
|
1990
|
Johnny Dixon
|
Safety
|
8th
|
Stacey Wilson
|
Defensive end
|
12th
|
James Holcombe
|
Offensive line
|
60th
|
1991
|
Dou Innocent
|
Wingback
|
12th
|
Jon Gibson
|
Center
|
14th
|
Shane Padgett
|
Defensive tackle
|
23rd
|
Alvin Herman
|
Outside linebacker
|
42nd
|
Lynn Ross
|
Linebacker
|
47th
|
Germaine Kohn
|
Cornerback
|
49th
|
Chad Brown
|
Defensive line
|
75th
|
1992
|
Paul Head
|
Pro-style quarterback
|
24th
|
Cassius Ware
|
Linebacker
|
52nd
|
Renard Brown
|
Running back
|
57th
|
Jon Bell
|
Running back
|
82nd
|
Marvin Mays
|
Defensive line
|
86th
|
Jeremy Veasley
|
Running back
|
93rd
|
1993
|
Ta'Boris Fisher
|
Wide receiver
|
14th
|
Tim Evans
|
Offensive line
|
25th
|
Jeff Miller
|
Offensive line
|
32nd
|
Norman Hand
|
Defensive line
|
42nd
|
Sidney Carmichael
|
Linebacker
|
54th
|
1994
|
Eddie Bibbins
|
Safety
|
8th
|
Fred Thomas
|
Defensive back
|
45th
|
Lonnie Calicchio
|
Kicker
|
55th
|
Ed Fortson
|
Defensive line
|
65th
|
1995
|
N/A
|
1996
|
Rufus French
|
Tight end
|
1st
|
John Avery
|
Running back
|
41st
|
Andre Rone
|
Wide receiver
|
44th
|
Andre Harrison
|
Defensive line
|
61st
|
1997
|
Terrence Metcalf
|
Offensive tackle
|
7th
|
Bryant Cherry
|
Outside linebacker
|
11th
|
Deuce McAllister
|
Safety
|
11th
|
Romaro Miller
|
Pro-style quarterback
|
17th
|
Alishma Alexander
|
Running back
|
56th
|
Robert Gates
|
Defensive line
|
72nd
|
1998
|
Eddie Strong
|
Outside linebacker
|
5th
|
Toward Sanford
|
Fullback
|
11th
|
Charles Stackhouse
|
Fullback
|
16th
|
Doug Ziegler
|
Pass-run quarterback
|
20th
|
1999
|
Eli Manning
|
Pro-style quarterback
|
17th
|
John Bradley
|
Tight end
|
75th
|
2000
|
Harold James
|
Fullback
|
4th
|
Tavarus Horne
|
Cornerback
|
20th
|
Doug Buckles
|
Guards and centers
|
21st
|
Rick Razzano
|
Fullback
|
21st
|
Ronald McClendon
|
Running back
|
24th
|
Ken Jackson
|
Defensive line
|
95th
|
Jason Youngs
|
Defensive line
|
97th
|
2001
|
Chris Spencer
|
Guards and centers
|
2nd
|
Taye Biddle
|
Cornerback
|
10th
|
Mike Espy
|
Wide receiver
|
17th
|
Sylvester Brown
|
Fullback
|
18th
|
Michael Spurlock
|
Pass-run quarterback
|
18th
|
Seth Smith
|
Pass-run quarterback
|
22nd
|
Matt Grier
|
Running back
|
95th