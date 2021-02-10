RebelGrove - Ole Miss and the early years of recruiting

Last week Rivals.com issued its final recruiting class rankings for the 2021 cycle. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss finished with the 18th-ranked class after their signing of Bergen Catholic (N.J.) four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone last week.

Since then, I received some inspiration to look at past recruiting rankings after TigerIllustrated went all the way back to 1985 to see where Clemson ranked in the team rankings pre-Rivals Era. I was unable to find those same team rankings, but I was able to locate individual rankings, per Tom Lemming, one of the recruiting industry's original gurus.

Below, check out Ole Miss' highest-rated signees in each class dating back to 1990.



