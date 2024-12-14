Ole Miss beats 'Bama, OU for former Arkansas TE Luke Hasz

Ole Miss landed yet another Arkansas transfer early Saturday, picking up a commitment from former Razorback tight end Luke Hasz.

Hasz, a 6-foot-3, 241-pounder from Bixby, Okla., chose Ole Miss over Alabama, Oklahoma and others out of the transfer portal.

He joins offensive lineman Patrick Kutas and cornerback Jaylon Braxton as former Arkansas players transferring to Ole Miss in the 2025 transfer portal class. Kutas and Braxton announced their transfers Friday.

Hasz will team with Dae’Quan Wright to form a dynamic tight end combination in 2025. He figures to replace Caden Prieskorn, who will play his final game in an Ole Miss uniform on Jan. 2 when the Rebels (9-3) meet Duke (9-3) in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Hasz caught 26 passes for 324 yard and four touchdowns for Arkansas in 2024, a year after catching 16 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns in an injury-shortened season in 2023. Hasz suffered a broken collarbone in the Razorbacks’ loss versus Texas A&M in 2023 and didn’t return that season.

He will have three years — and two seasons — of eligibility remaining, beginning with the 2025 season.



