Ole Miss benefits from Pavia ruling, lands Kapena Gushiken

Former Washington State defensive back Kapena Gushiken committed to transfer to Ole Miss on Tuesday, giving the Rebels a veteran presence in the 2025 secondary.

Gushiken, a 6-foot, 185-pounder from Pukalani, Hawaii, had 52 tackles and two interceptions for the Cougars last season. In 2023, Gushiken had 36 tackles, a sack and an interception. He returned that pick, versus UCLA, 88 yards for a touchdown.

Prior to his time in Pullman, Gushiken played two seasons at Saddleback (Calif.) College, recording 38 tackles and an interception.

He was a four-sports standout at Kamehameha High School in Hawaii.

Gushiken benefited from a court ruling last month in a case involving Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia in which Pavia claimed his time as a junior college player shouldn’t count against his Division I eligibility. A judge ruled in Pavia’s favor, giving him another season in Nashville.

Gushiken will face his former team on Oct. 11 in Oxford. Washington State replaced Wake Forest on the Rebels’ 2025 schedule when the Demon Deacons exercised an opt-out option on the home-and-home agreement between the two schools.

Financial terms of Kushiken’s agreement with Ole Miss weren’t immediately known.