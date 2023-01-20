Ole Miss added more versatility to its defensive secondary Thursday, landing a commitment from North Texas transfer portal cornerback DeShawn Gaddie Jr.

Gaddie played cornerback at North Texas during the 2022 season. He was credited with 61 tackles, 13 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. In 2021, he split time between cornerback and safety.

Gaddie was an honorable mention All-Conference USA selection last season.

In 2021, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound Gaddie split time between cornerback and safety, recording 57 tackles and a forced fumble for the Mean Green.

The Indianapolis native had 27 tackles, one forced fumble and two interceptions in 2020 after playing sparingly as a true freshman in 2019.

Gaddie could step right in at cornerback for Ole Miss. The Rebels lost Miles Battle to Utah after the TaxAct Texas Bowl and recently lost Davison Igbinosun to the transfer portal, though the Rebels are working to keep Igbinosun, who started 11 games as a true freshman for Ole Miss.

Gaddie could also work into the mix at safety. Ole Miss lost AJ Finley, a multiple-year starter, to the NFL Draft and also lost two contributors -- Tysheem Johnson and Kendrich Breedlove -- to the transfer portal. Breedlove is headed to Colorado. Johnson, meanwhile, has appeared frustrated on social media in recent days, tweeting, "Still not officially in smh (shaking my head)," intimating that his paperwork has not been filed, which would allow other schools to contact him. Johnson officially entered the portal late Wednesday.