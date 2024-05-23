OXFORD | Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco will return for his 25th season in 2025, sources tell RebelGrove.com.

Bianco and Carter met on Wednesday, a day after the Rebels ended their season with a loss to Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss went 27-29 overall and 11-19 in SEC play.

Bianco plans to reorganize his assistants, including a shuffle that will add a new member to the on-field staff.

It's the second straight losing record for the Rebels since winning the national title in 2022. Bianco had won at least 30 games overall and at least 13 conference games (14 all but once) every season until 2023. Ole Miss was 25-29 and 6-24 that season.

"We don't make it the last couple years, but I think this year, we're a couple wins away," Bianco said about rebounding in the future. "Again, I don't wanna go through the RPI and strength of schedule and all of those different things. We have to be better and we will be. We've always responded and we will again."

Bianco has four years remaining on the six-year agreement he signed two years ago. His base salary is $1.625 million, and Bianco's buyout at the end of the 2025 season will be approximately $3.9 million plus any relevant taxes.

The complete cost of a change this season would have been approximately $7.7 million because of his buyout, assistant buyouts and taxes.

Bianco, in 23 completed seasons (2020 was canceled prior to SEC play), has an SEC title, four SEC West titles, two SEC Tournament titles, and one national championship. He's also led teams to eight super regional berths and two College World Series appearances.

Bianco has 1,0006 career wins including 906 at Ole Miss. He received a $125,000 bonus for the 900th win with the Rebels. That came on April 20 against Georgia. He's the third winningest coach in the SEC behind Ron Polk and Tim Corbin.