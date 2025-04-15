Ole Miss comes up empty in Kids' Day loss to Little Rock

OXFORD | Ole Miss had plenty of chances to take hold of its matinee with Little Rock on Tuesday.

The Rebels, coming off a two of three series loss to Tennessee, fell to the Trojans, 7-3, during the annual Kids’ Day Game at Swayze Field. More than 5,000 elementary students filled the stands for the 11 a.m. first pitch.

“We just didn’t show up,” Mike Bianco said. “We didn’t have productive at-bats and gave them a lot of chances. There’s not a lot of positive to say.”

Ole Miss (27-10) was No. 12 in the RPI prior to the contest, and the Trojans (16-19) were at No. 254. Kids’ Day games have been some of the Rebels’ worst nonconference losses over the years. The Rebels dropped both ends of a School Day at Swayze doubleheader to UAB in 2015 and fell to North Alabama in 2019 – when the Lions were transitioning to Division I.

Little Rock took the lead for good with two runs in the eighth inning, but it’s the Rebels’ empty opportunities that made that possible. Ole Miss was 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position and 4-for-23 with runners on base.

The Rebels had seven hits and walked nine times with a hit by pitch but put up just the three runs with 12 left on base. Ole Miss had four chances to score a runner from third with fewer than two outs but did it only once.

Little Rock had six two-out RBIs and hit .313 with runners in scoring position.

Ole Miss’ only RBI on a hit tied the game in the seventh inning. Isaac Humphrey, after a leadoff walk to Judd Utermark, tripled and was later out on a fielder’s choice tag play at the plate.

Will Furniss got a first-inning RBI on a fielder’s choice, and Hayden Federico scored on a throwing error in the fourth inning.

Little Rock’s two eighth-inning runs came off Alex Canney. The Tampa transfer yielded three hits and a hit by pitch in the inning. The Trojans added two more for insurance in the ninth against Hudson Calhoun.

Landon Waters and Brayden Jones had thrown two innings and one inning of scoreless relief, respectively.

Cade Townsend started and gave up three runs on two hits and two walks in four innings. He struck out seven but allowed all three runs in the second inning.

Luke Hill led the Rebels with three hits, and Furniss had two hits. Utermark and Luke Cheng each walked twice.