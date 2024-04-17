Ole Miss picked up yet another transfer portal addition Wednesday, landing a commitment from former Seton Hall guard Dre Davis.

The 6-foot-6 Indianapolis native will transfer to Ole Miss for his final season of eligibility, his family told NJ Advance Media Wednesday night. His decision was confirmed by sources close to the Ole Miss program. Davis also visited USC.

Davis averaged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds for Seton Hall last season. He scored 18 points and hit the game-winning layup with 16 seconds remaining in the Pirates’ 77-75 victory over Indiana State in the title game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in his hometown.

Davis joins fellow transfers Malik Dia (Belmont) and Mikeal Brown-Jones (UNC-Greensboro) in the Rebels’ transfer portal class. Ole Miss is revamping its roster this offseason after failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament in Chris Beard’s first year as the Rebels’ head coach.

Davis shot 35 percent from the 3-point line last season, a year after shooting 40.9 percent from deep. He also shot 84 percent from the free throw line, a season after shooting 86.2 percent from the charity stripe.

Ole Miss is adding as many as 10 new faces to its roster this offseason, though that number is likely much lower. Several possibly returning players haven’t announced their intentions to return or enter the NCAA transfer portal.