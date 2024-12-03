Ole Miss' Dart wins Conerly Trophy

FLOWOOD, Miss. – Ole Miss football senior quarterback Jaxson Dart has been named the winner of the 2024 C Spire Conerly Trophy, taking his place as the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi.

Dart was awarded at a ceremony Tuesday night at the Sheraton Flowood, the fourth time in the last five years that the Conerly Trophy will belong to the Rebels. Named after College Football Hall of Famer and Ole Miss legend Charlie Conerly, the trophy was first conferred in 1996.

This is the 12th time an Ole Miss player has won the Conerly – more than any other program – and Dart is now the 11th Rebel to ever do so alongside quarterback Stewart Patridge (1997), running back Deuce McAllister (1999), quarterback Eli Manning (2001, '03), linebacker Patrick Willis (2006), quarterback Bo Wallace (2012), tight end Evan Engram (2016), wide receiver A.J. Brown (2017), wide receiver Elijah Moore (2020), quarterback Matt Corral (2021) and running back Quinshon Judkins (2022).

Dart – a native of Kaysville, Utah – is in his third season as Ole Miss' starting quarterback in 2024 after transferring from USC his freshman season in 2021. In his overall career, Dart is 825-of-1,272 (64.9 percent) for 11,566 yards and 77 touchdowns with a career rushing line of 1,498 yards and 14 scores on 381 carries – making him one of four active FBS quarterbacks at 13,000 yards of total offense at 13,064.

At 27-10 (.730) as a starter with the Rebels, Dart owns the most wins and the best winning percentage by any Ole Miss starting quarterback of the modern era since Archie Manning's first start in 1968. Last season, Dart led the Rebels to their first 11-win season in program history at 11-2 – capped by a Peach Bowl victory over Penn State – and this season he has led Ole Miss to a current No. 13 CFP ranking and helped lift the Rebels to a historic 28-10 victory over No. 2 Georgia.

As a Rebel, Dart owns a passing line of 708-of-1,083 (65.4 percent) for 10,213 yards, 68 touchdowns and an efficiency rating of 161.2 – and he will leave Ole Miss as the best signal-caller in program history in several areas. Dart has taken hold of Ole Miss career marks in total offense (11,668), passing yards, 300-yard passing games (14) and rushing yards by a QB (1,455), and he currently ranks first on the career lists in passing efficiency and total offense per play (8.09).

This season, Dart owns a passing line of 249-of-363 (686 percent) for 3,875 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and an efficiency rating of 177.7. On the ground, Dart owns 452 yards and three scores, pushing his total offense to an FBS-leading 360.6 yards per game.

Dart also leads the FBS in yards per pass attempt (10.7) while leading the SEC and ranking FBS top-five in passing efficiency (FBS No. 2), yards per completion (15.6; FBS No. 3), passing yards (FBS No. 4) and passing yards per game (FBS No. 4), while ranking third in the SEC and 16th nationally in passing touchdowns.

On the season passing lists, Dart's 2024 campaign is within striking range of Ole Miss records in passing yards, passing TD and total offense.

Elsewhere, Dart was named a finalist for both the NFF William V. Campbell Trophy – the "Academic Heisman" – and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, a semifinalist for the Maxwell, Walter Camp and the Davey O'Brien awards, and he has earned weekly conference honors twice and national weekly awards 10 different times – most coming after his record-breaking performance against Arkansas on Nov. 2. Dart set Ole Miss single-game records in passing yards (515) and total offense (562), while tying the single-game record in passing touchdowns (6).

CONERLY TROPHY WINNERS

2024 – Jaxson Dart, QB – Ole Miss

2023 – Patrick Shegog, QB – Delta State

2022 – Quinshon Judkins, RB – Ole Miss

2021 – Matt Corral, QB – Ole Miss

2020 – Elijah Moore, WR – Ole Miss

2019 – Kylin Hill, RB – Mississippi State

2018 – Jeffery Simmons, DL – Mississippi State

2017 – A.J. Brown, WR – Ole Miss

2016 – Evan Engram, TE – Ole Miss

2015 – Dak Prescott, QB – Mississippi State

2014 – Dak Prescott, QB – Mississippi State

2013 – Gabe Jackson, OL – Mississippi State

2012 – Bo Wallace, QB – Ole Miss

2011 – Austin Davis, QB – Southern Miss

2010 – Chris White, LB – Mississippi State

2009 – Anthony Dixon, RB – Mississippi State

2008 – Juan Joseph, QB – Millsaps

2007 – Damion Fletcher, RB – Southern Miss

2006 – Patrick Willis, LB – Ole Miss

2005 – Jerious Norwood, RB – Mississippi State

2004 – Michael Boley, LB – Southern Miss

2003 – Eli Manning, QB – Ole Miss

2002 – Rod Davis, LB – Southern Miss

2001 – Eli Manning, QB – Ole Miss

2000 – Josh Bright, QB – Delta State

1999 – Deuce McAllister, RB – Ole Miss

1998 – J.J. Johnson, RB – Mississippi State

1997 – Stewart Patridge, QB – Ole Miss

1996 – Tregnel Thomas, RB – Delta State