Ole Miss defense stifles South Carolina passing attack in 27-3 win

South Carolina got quarterback LaNorris Sellers back for its game against Ole Miss, but the freshman quarterback found little traction against the active Rebel defense.

Ole Miss suffocated the Gamecocks, 27-3, to move to 5-1 on the season and bounce back from the three-point loss to Kentucky last weekend. The Rebels didn’t allow a touchdown for the fourth time this season.

Ole Miss is third nationally in points allowed per game this season, behind Ohio State and Texas.

Sellers completed 20-of-32 passes but only for 162 yards and one interception. The longest Carolina throw-and-catch of the afternoon was for 17 yards. South Carolina had only three completions of more than 15 yards.

“We wanted to run it in order to take some shots down the field and get the ball out of LaNorris’ hands, but they were a little bit differently on defense than we expected them to,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said. “That was an adjustment we had to make with the way they played coverage.

“I thought we were better with more tempo after the half, but it wasn’t good enough.”

Sellers suffered an ankle injury against LSU in week three and missed USC's week four game prior to its bye week.

The Ole Miss defense particularly shut down South Carolina down the field. Sellers only attempted one pass – an incompletion – more than 20 yards down the field, and he was 2-for-8 on passes that traveled more than 10 yards in the air.