Ole Miss dips back into portal, lands well-traveled AJ Storr

Ole Miss added its second player from the transfer portal Tuesday, picking up former Kansas guard AJ Storr.

Ole Miss will be Storr’s fourth school in as many years and his eighth in as many years dating back to high school. He began his college career at St. John’s before transferring to Wisconsin.

Storr was a high priority for Kansas in the transfer portal last season but his season — and the Jayhawks’ — was mostly a disappointment.

Storr averaged 6.1 points per game for Kansas, including shooting 38.4 percent from the floor and 29.1 percent on shots behind the 3-point line. He scored 15 points in Kansas’ first-round loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament.

At Wisconsin, the 6-foot-7 Storr averaged 16.8 points per game, shooting 32 percent from the 3-point line. As a freshman at St. John’s, Storr was a 40.4 percent shooter from behind the arc.

Storr, a Rockford, Ill., native, has averaged 2.6 rebounds per game over the course of his college career.

Storr declared for the NBA Draft after his season at Wisconsin but took his name out in time to remain in college. A Sports Illustrated scouting report on Storr focused on his upside as a three-level scorer and on his deficiencies — a lack of a proven ability to facilitate on offense and a lack of efficiency as a defender.

“Storr has the ability to play multiple positions,” Sports Illustrated wrote. “However, if he’s really going to take that next leap, his ability to make those around him better will be of extreme importance. In each of his first two college seasons, he produced less than an assist per game on average. On the defensive end, he has the positional size, athleticism and ability to be impactful, but will need to become a more consistent player on that end of the floor to emerge as a two-way threat.”

Storr is Ole Miss’ second addition from the transfer portal, joining former LSU forward Corey Chest.